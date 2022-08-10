#4. Physician assistants
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $95,990
- #279 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $116,080
- Employment: 125,280
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($168,220)
--- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)
--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)
- Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.
Comments / 0