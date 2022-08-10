ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

#4. Physician assistants

Jackson, TN
Jackson, TN

- Annual mean salary: $95,990

- #279 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $116,080

- Employment: 125,280

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salinas, CA ($168,220)

--- Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

--- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

- Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

The Herald News

