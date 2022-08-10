ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

#21. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

By Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtfJs_0hBmT7KQ00

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $38,480

- #379 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,220

National

- Annual mean salary: $50,090

- Employment: 676,440

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

- Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said on Wednesday it is looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The department has scheduled the next police applicant testing session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#San Jose#Group Homes
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Schools seeing enrollment bump from Kentucky

POUND — Wise County still is seeing fallout from July’s flash flooding, as a haven for flood-impacted Kentucky students and from new water system problems in Pound. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said on Monday that J.W. Adams Combined School near Pound has seen 12 new students enroll from neighboring Letcher County. He said the new students are from grades K-8, since Letcher’s Central High School appears to be on track to start classes in about a week.
WISE COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Couple sentenced to 15 months in prison for $300,000 real estate commission scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A husband-and-wife real estate team from Wise County will serve more than a year in prison, after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a scheme to draw cash advances on fraudulent sales contracts. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, each pleaded...
WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Jobs
Johnson City Press

Eastman names new director

KINGSPORT — There's a new director at the helm of Eastman Chemical Co. The Kingsport-based company named Eric L. Butler as its new director in a Monday afternoon press release. Butler is the former executive vice president and chief administrative officer of the American railroad operating company, Union Pacific Corporation.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kitten found stuck underneath vehicle by automotive staff

When Shelby Ingram’s Toyota Highlander first began making a strange, unidentified noise, she had no idea what was causing it. That is until automotive technicians at Johnson City Toyota pulled a live kitten from underneath her car on Monday afternoon.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

First phase of Riverbend Park construction underway

KINGSPORT — The first steps toward creating the newest park in the Model City are underway. Crews are in the process of clearing debris for the new Riverbend Park, which will be located behind the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Prison gang leader linked to meth sales in Carter County sentenced to life

The head of the Brotherhood Forever prison gang based in Tennessee has received a life sentence for trafficking methamphetamine through several areas including Carter County. Charles Elsea, Jr., 44, was convicted in March in US District Court in Greeneville on several drug charges related to the drug trade he operated behind bars using smuggled cell phones.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
BRISTOL, VA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy