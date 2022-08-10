#7. Occupational therapists
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $85,090
- #164 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,480
- Employment: 126,610
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- The Villages, FL ($115,920)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,870)
- Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual's environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.
