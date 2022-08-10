#17. Ophthalmic medical technicians
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $38,480
- #110 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,010
- Employment: 59,960
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)
--- Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)
- Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.
