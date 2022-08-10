#11. Physical therapist assistants
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $61,180
- #110 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.
Comments / 0