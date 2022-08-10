ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

#30. Physical therapist aides

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $25,510

- #145 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40

National

- Annual mean salary: $30,110

- Employment: 45,790

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Savannah, GA ($53,640)

--- Akron, OH ($49,570)

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,470)

- Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

