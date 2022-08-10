#30. Physical therapist aides
Johnson City, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,510
- #145 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,110
- Employment: 45,790
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Savannah, GA ($53,640)
--- Akron, OH ($49,570)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,470)
- Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.
