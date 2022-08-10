ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Food prices rise fastest rate since 1970s

By By Casey Harper | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULYhG_0hBmT09L00

(The Center Square) – Despite slowing inflation in July, food prices have continued to rise at historic levels, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

“The food index increased 10.9 percent over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending May 1979,” BLS said.

Some grocery store items have seen prices rise even faster, though.

"The food at home index rose 13.1 percent over the last 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending March 1979," BLS said. "The index for other food at home rose 15.8 percent and the index for cereals and bakery products increased 15.0 percent over the year. The remaining major grocery store food groups posted increases ranging from 9.3 percent (fruits and vegetables) to 14.9 percent (dairy and related products)."

Those price hikes on food were offset, though, by a drop in gas prices, leading to an overall unchanged consumer price index for the month of July.

“The gasoline index fell 7.7 percent in July and offset increases in the food and shelter indexes, resulting in the all items index being unchanged over the month. The energy index fell 4.6 percent over the month as the indexes for gasoline and natural gas declined, but the index for electricity increased. The food index continued to rise, increasing 1.1 percent over the month as the food at home index rose 1.3 percent."

BLS said consumer prices have risen 8.5% in the last 12 months.

“The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in July, a smaller increase than in April, May, or June. The indexes for shelter, medical care, motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings and operations, new vehicles, and recreation were among those that increased over the month. There were some indexes that declined in July, including those for airline fares, used cars and trucks, communication, and apparel.”

In June, consumer prices rose much more, roughly 1.3%. The difference in July came down to gas prices.

Gas prices hit a record national average of $5 per gallon in June but have dropped over the last eight weeks, now at $4 per gallon of regular gas.

The national average price just one month ago was $4.68 per gallon of regular gas.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Food Prices#Consumer Prices#Consumer Price Index#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bls
ValueWalk

Consumer Inflation Expectations Drop At The Fastest Rate Ever

Inflation expectations among consumers in the U.S. have plunged, falling at the fastest rate ever in the history of the New York Federal Reserve’s monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations. The survey found that consumers expect inflation to rise 6.2% over the next year and 3.2% over the next three years.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next

Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
TRAFFIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Online prices fall for the first time in two years

Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool.Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined. "Because we're seeing prices on major online categories like electronics and apparel start to come down, we're seeing overall online inflation come down," said Adobe Digital Insights manager Vivek...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation “eased,” news headlines declared following the July consumer price index report. But that may not yet be evident to most Americans. Compared to July of last year, prices rose 8.5%, a slower pace than the 9.1% inflation rate in June. Still, most Americans, particularly those with lower incomes, continue to struggle with the brutal […]
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000

U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Menu price inflation remained elevated in July

The dramatic runup in restaurant menu prices continued in July, though there are signs that inflation may have peaked. Food away from home prices rose 0.7% in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Wednesday. That is a slowdown from the 0.9% inflation reported in June, though it remains at the higher-than-average pace the industry has set for much of this year.
BUSINESS
The Independent

US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
BUSINESS
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls after July consumer prices come in unchanged from prior month

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Wednesday as a highly anticipated inflation figure came in flat compared with the previous month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped almost 4 basis points to 2.759%, hitting the lowest level in a week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.029%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Inflation cools in July thanks to plummeting gas prices

After climbing the longest, steepest hill in decades, inflation finally hit a flat road. On a monthly basis, prices in July did not budge a lick from June, yesterday’s consumer price index showed. On an annual basis, July prices did jump 8.5%—a rate that’s near 40-year highs—but it’s less than the 9.1% spike in June, and lower than economists forecast. This CPI report is a hopeful sign that inflation is starting to recede.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Small relief! Gas prices dip below $4 per gallon for the first time in five months – but prices are still 25 percent higher than a year ago as America battles persistent high inflation

The average price of retail gas fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in more than five months, giving some relief to consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.99 a gallon...
TRAFFIC
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy