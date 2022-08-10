ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

#18. Dental assistants

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $42,970

- #129 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200

National

- Annual mean salary: $42,310

- Employment: 312,140

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

