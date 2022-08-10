#29. Dietetic technicians
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $19,350
- #113 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)
- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.
