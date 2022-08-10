28. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $29,120

- #278 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $37,860

- Employment: 109,490

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)

- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Johnson City