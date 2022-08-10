ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#23. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

- Annual mean salary: $31,590

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40

National

- Annual mean salary: $30,980

- Employment: 98,810

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)

--- New Haven, CT ($45,360)

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)

- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

Comments / 0

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

