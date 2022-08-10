#15. Respiratory therapists
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $47,500
- #255 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson, Tennessee that require a graduate degree
Comments / 0