15. Respiratory therapists

Jackson, TN

- Annual mean salary: $47,500

- #255 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90

National

- Annual mean salary: $65,640

- Employment: 131,890

- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)

- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson, Tennessee that require a graduate degree