ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

#1. Family medicine physicians

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IO6Di_0hBmSifj00

Jackson, TN

- Annual mean salary: $257,490

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $214,370

- Employment: 98,590

- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

--- Napa, CA ($302,040)

--- Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

- Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools Food Pantry open again to help families in need

The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, TN
City
Gadsden, TN
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
HENRY, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Physicians#Napa
radionwtn.com

Judge Parish Bids Adieu In Retirement Reception

Paris, Tenn.–With a courtroom full of colleagues and well-wishers, Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish received a royal send-off to retirement Wednesday afternoon. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented Judge Parish with the Loyal Patriot Award, the highest honor the county can bestow. Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson conducted a mock trial and found Judge Parish guilty of being a gentleman and a scholar. ‘Witnesses’ testifying for Judge Parish included Public Defender Jeff Fagan, Assistant District Attorney Andy Clark, General Sessions/Juvenile Judge Vicki Snyder, Paris Attorney Hansel McCadams, Parish’s long-time assistant and friend Pam Wade, with Ellen Neese acting as ‘prosecutor’ and Brown Hawley as ‘public defender’. Judge Parish thanked everyone for the kind words and spoke of the importance of family and community in our lives. Judge Parish had announced his retirement several months ago and Paris Attorney Bruce Griffey was elected to the position. Griffey will be serving Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties and will be sworn in September 1. In photo, Judge Parish at right listens as Ridgeway presents the Loyal Patriot Award. Looking on at left are Deputy Ricky Wade and Circuit Court Clerk Mike Wilson. A Carroll County retirement reception for Judge Parish will be held next week. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Downtown Humboldt still on the move

Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
HUMBOLDT, TN
WBBJ

New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat. Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds. General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WBBJ

New gaming store opens in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
WATE

West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County

REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WBBJ

Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting. A news release states that when they arrived,...
BOLIVAR, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy