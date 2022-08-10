#20. Opticians, dispensing
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $35,880
- #180 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $41,380
- Employment: 68,180
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($71,220)
--- Danbury, CT ($68,590)
--- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($66,900)
- Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.
