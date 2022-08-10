ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

#25. Phlebotomists

By Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DsEF_0hBmSdG600

Jackson, TN

- Annual mean salary: $28,690

- #287 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150

National

- Annual mean salary: $37,280

- Employment: 128,020

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Redding, CA ($52,770)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.

You may also like: Metros where people in Jackson, Tennessee are getting new jobs

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Group marks 50 years of service in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special luncheon was held on Thursday at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus in the Jack Morris Ballroom. Event organizers honored the lives helped and the many impacts made throughout five decades of services by Mental Health and Development Services. It all began when a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Jackson, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
millington-news.com

Tipton County Beauty Queens

Tipton County was represented by five queens in Jackson, at the Miss Volunteer State pageants. The teen pageant were held July 12 and the Miss contestants preliminary nights were on June 15-17 and the final evening was on June 18 where the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer was crowned. 2022 marked...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mayor Conger strolls through Jackson neighborhood to hear concerns

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger and several City of Jackson department heads came to the Bemis Silver Circle community to take a stroll with residents. “Walk around and talk about what is good in the neighborhood, what needs improvement, what needs attention. It is a great way for us to interact with neighbors, residents to see what was going on to have that direct one-on-one conversation,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Carlsbad
radionwtn.com

Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
HENRY, TN
WBBJ

New gaming store opens in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
Lexington Progress

TWRA Investigate Boating Accident

Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend. The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
thunderboltradio.com

Union City School System Announces School Wide Librarian

The Union City School System now has a system-wide librarian. During Monday mornings board meeting, Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, said Mindy McClanahan has now moved from the elementary position to one that covers all schools.(AUDIO) Following Director Kennedy’s personnel report, board member Curtis McLendon asked about the school library.(AUDIO)...
UNION CITY, TN
WATE

West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat. Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds. General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to...
JACKSON, TN
nationwidereport.com

No Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN)

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported around Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area on Tuesday. The officials arrested 53-years-old Eric Williams with multiple charges involving aggrevated assaults and reckless endangerment. The incident started around 3 a.m. when Eric Williams began chasing his wife and...
DYERSBURG, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy