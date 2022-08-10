ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

#28. Psychiatric aides

Jackson, TN

- Annual mean salary: $21,440

- #60 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130

National

- Annual mean salary: $33,300

- Employment: 51,550

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Utica-Rome, NY ($50,890)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($49,610)

--- Rochester, NY ($48,300)

- Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.

