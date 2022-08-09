ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LSP chase ends in Pointe Coupee Parish; 2 Miss. armed robbery suspects arrested

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana authorities have arrested two armed robbery suspects who were on the run from Mississippi. According to Louisiana State Police, the suspects refused to stop for troopers who were trying to pull them over Friday morning, Aug. 12. The suspects reportedly crashed and fled...
Deputies search for suspect in alleged burglary at College Drive Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help to identify a burglary suspect involved in an alleged incident that took place at Walmart located on College Drive. According to EBRSO, a victim’s purse was taken out of her vehicle...
Detectives attempt to ID alleged convenience store robbery suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the individuals responsible for an alleged early morning robbery. Police say the incident happened on July 8, 2022 at a convenience store located in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway, near Drusilla Lane. The...
Police seize trunkload of promethazine during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confiscated a trunk full of promethazine during a traffic stop in early August. Investigators said it happened on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD, police searched a vehicle during the stop and found 720 bottles of promethazine. Everyone...
EFPSO deputies train for active shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office is putting deputies through extensive training to handle active shooters. East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office deputies are going through active shooter training. “Under the circumstances that is happening across the country, this type of training is very important and it is very important to repeat and do it regularly,” says Sheriff Jeff Travis. The sheriff’s office has struggled to fund extensive training courses like this one, but are now prioritizing training for all deputies in response to mass shootings around the country.
LSP and EBRSO become national leaders in new DNA technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime lab backlogs have been a problem for law enforcement across the state. But new technology shows promise to get things rolling much quicker. State police along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are the first in the country that have the authority from the FBI to use this new machine.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
Iberville Parish school year in full swing

IBERVILLE PARISH (WAFB) - Fall semester is in full swing for pretty much all K-12 students and teachers in Baton Rouge. Our back-to-school series continues Friday, August 12 as we round out the week in Iberville Parish. You can learn more information about the school year here.
Free expungement event happening in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

