ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify 2 Lake Michigan drowning victims as young adults from Metro Detroit
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – Two people who drowned in Lake Michigan on Monday in South Haven have been identified as young adults from the Metro Detroit area. South Haven Police responded to the lake at South Beach in South Haven on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, bystanders had pulled two people from the water. Both were unresponsive. They were transported to a local hospital where they later died, WOOD-TV reported.
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Angela Hart asks…. “What happened to the swimmobiles in Detroit?”. The short answer. Swimmobiles are portable pools that became popular...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
Detroit man faces insurmountable towing balance, with little choice but to pay up
Andre Foster knew he might be without his car for quite some time when he dropped it off with his mechanic. The repairs were unaffordable, and the part he needed was on backorder. But the shop said he could leave the car, a 2010 Ford Taurus at their lot on Livernois Avenue until the part arrived and while he saved up.
Documentary being made about former Okemos resident and Detroit judge
Marilyn Atkins, a former Okemos resident who was once the chief judge of the largest district court in Michigan, has a pretty incredible story. She’s looking forward to telling it on the big screen.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
fox2detroit.com
Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17. Webber is known to frequent the...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Spotted Lanternfly Is A Threat to Grapes, Wine Production in Michigan
Listen, I'm a bit of a pacifist, even when it comes to animals and bugs. Yeah, I'll smack a mosquito, fly, or spider if they're up in my space. But for the most part, I'll let them be if they're just doing their thing. That being said, if something isn't...
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
fox2detroit.com
Police warn Kia, Hyundai owners to stop leaving USB plugs inside after rash of thefts
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’s a trend on TikTok, a how-to on stealing Kias and Hyundais. "It’s becoming a game even though there is nothing funny about it," George Glassman, president of the Glassman Automotive Group. FOX 2 told you about the so-called "Kia Boyz" last week and...
