New Hartford, IA

Eugene “Jack” Davis, 82, of New Hartford, Iowa, died Thursday, August 11, 2020, at his home in New Hartford. Jack was born February 1, 1940, in Toledo, Iowa, the son of William and Zenaide (Hill) Davis. At the age of four his family moved to New Hartford where he would live his entire life, sometimes in town and sometimes in the country. He graduated from New Hartford Community School in 1958. On June 6, 1961, he was united in marriage to Lola (Bogue) Davis in Toledo. To this union four children were born. Jack farmed alongside his father for several years before beginning his career at the University of Northern Iowa. He worked in several capacities there, from the science building and greenhouse to the grounds, West Gym and the UNI Dome. Jack worked tirelessly at UNI and was seen as a tremendous asset to the staff and students. He always went above and beyond to get the job done right. On May 7, 1999, he retired from UNI.
NEW HARTFORD, IA
