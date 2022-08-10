Read full article on original website
Eugene “Jack” Davis, 82, of New Hartford, Iowa, died Thursday, August 11, 2020, at his home in New Hartford. Jack was born February 1, 1940, in Toledo, Iowa, the son of William and Zenaide (Hill) Davis. At the age of four his family moved to New Hartford where he would live his entire life, sometimes in town and sometimes in the country. He graduated from New Hartford Community School in 1958. On June 6, 1961, he was united in marriage to Lola (Bogue) Davis in Toledo. To this union four children were born. Jack farmed alongside his father for several years before beginning his career at the University of Northern Iowa. He worked in several capacities there, from the science building and greenhouse to the grounds, West Gym and the UNI Dome. Jack worked tirelessly at UNI and was seen as a tremendous asset to the staff and students. He always went above and beyond to get the job done right. On May 7, 1999, he retired from UNI.
The #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa
I have a saying….”Ice Cream never lets me down!”. And when I say that ice cream shops in Iowa never let me down, it’s a fact! As someone who has a gluten allergy, I have to forgo cookies, muffins, donuts, and other baked goods on regular basis. But…when we are out exploring, I can always eat ice cream! 😉 Thankfully, Iowa is full of numerous amazing ice cream shops to enjoy! We’ve spent the last several years visiting a lot of them, so of course we had to put together the #1 Guide to Ice Cream Shops in Iowa!
Motorcyclist dies after Saturday crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Aug. 6 has died, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The crash occurred around 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the intersection of Laurel Street and Second Avenue. According to police, 26-year-old Bryton Tichy, of...
College Students: Beware When Renting In Ames, Iowa City, And Cedar Falls
(UNDATED) — Monday, August 22nd is the first day of class for students at Iowa, Iowa State, and U-N-I — and college students who are looking for apartments for the school year should be careful not to get scammed. Consumer advocate Lara Sutherlin says crooks are making fake...
Isolated storm rips through Story County town
ZEARING, Iowa — The small Story County community of Zearing experienced a severe storm Thursday afternoon which brought back flashbacks of the derecho that tore through town two years ago. Story County Emergency Manager Melissa Spencer told WHO 13 the storm battered Zearing with winds of more than 70 miles per hour and golf ball-sized […]
You’ll Love This Marshalltown Hot Spot
Find out why the 13th Street District is a favorite gathering place in town. The distinctive 13th Street District is a lively three-block neighborhood of retail shops and cafes in Marshalltown, and is also home to popular festivals and events. “The 13th Street District is vibrant and alive,” says Aimee...
Nashua man dead after motorcycle crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Nashua has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office said Cole Diesburg, 26, of Nashua, died in the crash on Old Stage Rd. Authorities said a caller attempted CPR but the man died at the scene. The crash happened at...
Waterloo Parents Arrested After Second Odd Incident
Waterloo parents were arrested earlier this week after a second strange instance involving their child. According to a story from the Globe Gazette, a pair of parents are being accused of child endangerment. This entire ordeal began on June 12th of this year. Authorities were called to the 900 block...
Semi driver, dog injured after rollover crash near Cedar Falls on Thursday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A semi driver and his dog are hurt after the truck rolled over on Thursday afternoon. Cedar Falls Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 pm in the area of Highway 58 and Highway 218. The initial investigation indicates that the...
Multiple injuries after vehicle crashes into Decorah restaurant
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 10:10 am, Decorah Police received multiple 911 calls and reports of a motor vehicle driving into Family Table Restaurant in the 800 block of Mechanic Street. Investigators say 86-year-old Laura Boice was pulling into a parking spot on the south end of the...
Sheriff: Human remains believed to have been discovered along Iowa River
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is investigating what appears to be human remains found along the Iowa River. Marshall County Conservation staff found a jawbone there on Wednesday afternoon. The Marshall County Medical Examiner found other suspected human remains there as well. DNA testing will...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
