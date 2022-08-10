Read full article on original website
Stark wants to make it easier to design accessible websites and software
Cat Noone, co-founder and CEO at Stark, says she and her co-founder and CTO Michael Fouquet launched the company out of a desire to simplify accessible design. “Stark has a very big mission to make the world’s software accessible for everyone. And we help companies supercharge accessibility from months to minutes with a very simple end-to-end workflow,” Noone told TechCrunch.
Upstream Focus: Sweenie Manufacturing’s Diane Walker on Nearshoring, Niche Markets & Navigating Disruption
Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Diane Walker, sourcing and production director at New York City’s swim and activewear design and production firm Sweenie Manufacturing, discusses what her company looks for in new clients and the benefits of Western Hemisphere production. Name: Diane Walker Title: Sourcing and production director Company: Sweenie Manufacturing Corporation What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Most clients want to know how...
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions
– H1, launches an update to its flagship product, HCP Universe, the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. – New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
A Common Vision Of The Metaverse, Still In The Making
The Metaverse has become one of the most talked about future concepts. Several organisations are already exploring and even investing in what is known as the metaverse. Yet it remains unclear at this point what the metaverse is and what full opportunities it presents. The August 2022 report released by...
Teaching computational maker skills through gaming
The early stages of teaching maker skills, such as digital fabrication, typically involve simple exercises like laser cutting or 3D printing basic shapes and objects. In our hyperconnected, hyperstimulated world, this learning activity can feel a bit underwhelming—a sentiment that caused Dishita Turakhia, an MIT Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science and an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), to re-imagine the learning pipeline in the pursuit of keeping students interested, inspired, and empowered. Together with colleagues including MIT Professor Stefanie Mueller, Turakhia has since developed a new system to teach computational making that lets kids fabricate their favorite characters straight from digital games.
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Blockchain-Based Web 3.0 Platform Breaks Down Barriers for Creators
Everybody is talking about Web 3.0, but few can explain why it is so important for the digital economy of the future. Let’s dig into this matter using the content creator market as a case study. Currently, most content creators are trapped in Web 2.0 platforms that store their...
Top 5 FAQs on Smart Contract Auditing
From the DAO hack to wormhole attacks and other DeFi bridge attacks, smart contract vulnerability exploitation has been a buzz among crypto enthusiasts for some time. Blockchain technology grabbed the attention of users because of its security aspect. Though smart contracts are deployed over blockchain, they are not without risks.
Gala Is Partnering With Stick Figure Productions To Distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. Watch and...
Today in the Connected Economy: Amazon Expanding Palm-Print Payments
Today in the connected economy, Amazon is reportedly preparing for the largest ever rollout of its palm print payment technology. Also, Kohl’s expands its buy online, pickup in-store offering to each of its 1,100 stores, and U.S. regulators propose stricter regulations for major hedge funds handling cryptocurrency. Amazon is...
Q&A: Tim Armstrong on Web3, data and the ‘bundling’ of consumers
Tim Armstrong has seen the ups and downs of the Internet. After working in online ad sales in the 1990s, he joined Google and helped build its ads business into a giant and was later chief executive of AOL and Oath during the Verizon days. Now, as founder and CEO of Flowcode—a QR tech startup he founded in 2019 even before the pandemic drove rapid adoption—Armstrong is moving beyond the Web2 era to the world of Web3.
Superblocks secures $37M to help companies build and maintain internal apps
A decent chunk of developers’ time is spent on internal tooling, including building admin dashboards, report-generating systems and data pipelines. And it’s here where there’s a meaningful opportunity to cut down on repetitive, manual programming work, according to Brad Menezes. He’s the CEO of Superblocks, a recently launched platform that provides building blocks to create custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs.
KuCoin Wallet Integrates 1inch For Implementing Native Swap Function
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered into a partnership with the 1inch DeFi data aggregator protocol to enable native swaps for its global users at the lowest prices across all decentralized exchange platforms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005347/en/ KuCoin Wallet Integrates 1inch For Implementing Native Swap Function (Graphic: Business Wire)
Achieving Internet Freedom: Creating the Future of Connectivity with Wayru
The Internet has become the defining tool of our modern society, with some people now spending more time within this virtual landscape each day than in the real world outside it. Despite the meteoric growth of the internet in developed nations over the last three decades, roughly 2.9 billion people still do not have access to a connection.
Mobile app development bootcamps: There's a bootcamp for that
Mobile app development can be more focused, accessible, and affordable than degrees, making them a valuable option for many learners. These accelerated programs cover design and development fundamentals, plus specific technologies, software, and programming languages. Completing a mobile app development bootcamp may lead to promising careers in software development, computer...
Open source software is needed to prevent future crypto hacks, Polygon CISO says
On August 1, Nomad, a crypto bridging protocol, was hacked for about $190 million. (Crypto bridges allow users to transfer one token on one chain into another on a different blockchain.) In a separate incident, just a day later, over 8,000 Solana-focused crypto wallets were drained of their funds. Earlier this week, Curve.Finance, a decentralized finance protocol, was hacked for about $570,000 — nominal compared to the Nomad exploit but noteworthy nonetheless.
Polygon-based platform Intella X brings traditional games to Web3
Neowiz Corporation and Polygon announced the launch of blockchain gaming platform, Intella X, bringing traditional games to Web3. Intella X is a new blockchain gaming platform that allows Neowiz Corporation to bring its video game IPs to the web3. Intella X produces and uses its native IX Token, which users can stake or provide liquidity in the DEX to earn a yield. The IX token can also be earned by playing the games on the platform. In return, they are compensated in IX Token and shares of the platform’s revenue from in-app purchases, platform fees, etc, which are deposited to their IX wallet.
