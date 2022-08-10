Read full article on original website
Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
City of Missoula proposes ‘unprecedented’ tax increase
The City of Missoula is proposing one of the largest tax increases in recent memory while the county has agreed to place other cost-raising initiatives on the November ballot.
Missoula Co. fire protection agencies raise fire danger level to ‘extreme’
MISSOULA, Mont. - Fire danger is now reported to be extreme in Missoula County. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) says hot, dry conditions and lack of measurable precipitation forecasted have prompted Missoula County fire protection agencies to raise the fire danger level. “With conditions already so...
What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula
When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels
Wooden Wild Horses: Montana's Seven Carousels The National Carousel Association publishes an online Index of North American Carousels. That index lists seven carousels in Montana, including merry-go-rounds in Boulder, Butte, Columbia Falls, Helena, Missoula, Shelby and Somers. ...
Missoula’s new cannabis ordinance creates licensing requirements
The Missoula City Council on Monday adopted new language around licensing and regulating local cannabis businesses.
Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy
The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Missoula Food Bank to host 4th annual Symphony in the Park at Caras Park
MISSOULA, Mont. - In an effort to collect food donations, the Missoula Food Bank is hosting its fourth annual Symphony in the Park at Caras Park in Missoula Sunday, Aug. 14. The event is free, and community members are asked to bring canned or other non-perishable food items to be allocated to the food bank.
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions approved for lands in Ravalli County
HAMILTON, Mont. - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions have been approved for private and county lands in Ravalli County. The Ravalli County Commissioners approved the restrictions that will go into effect starting Friday, Aug. 12. Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands:. Building,...
Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula
The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
New Missoula Heat Record, Thunderstorms Predicted for the Fair
Missoula saw a new record set on Tuesday of 103 degrees, according to Meteorologist Jen Kitzmiller with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. We spoke to Kitzmiller live on the Montana Morning News show on Wednesday after the new record-high temperature was set for August 9. “We actually made...
Missoula hot dog stand gives away free food to people in need
For Eric and Terri Wood serving their street family is about more than just topping hot dogs with bacon and cheese.
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
Stevensville splash pad opens, closes
“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
Missoula Man Spits on Store Employee’s Face, Threatens Him With a Knife
On August 7, 2022, at approximately 8:38 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the Albertsons on North Reserve for the report of assault with a weapon. The officer spoke with the victim who reported that he worked at the store. Other staff advised the victim that a transient male had been on the property since 6:00 am.
UPDATE: Crash on Missoula's North Reserve Street cleared
The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier accident in the 2800 block of North Reserve Street has been cleared.
Billings Central's Clay Oven commits to Griz Football
BILLINGS- Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven announced his commitment to play football for the University of Montana on Thursday. Oven announced the news on his twitter page Thursday afternoon, where the post said he's committed as a linebacker. Oven also split carries in the backfield for the Rams last fall .
