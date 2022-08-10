ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
Zoo FM 96.9

What Chick-Fil-A Means For Reserve St. Traffic in Missoula

When news of Chick-Fil-A opening a new location in Missoula broke last year, excitement has been building for the eventual grand opening, which we reported will be late September of 2022. Missoulians have been split on whether they'll be visiting the fast food location based on various opinions surrounding social issues.
NBCMontana

Elmo 2 Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Elmo 2 Fire burning in Lake County saw minimal growth on Monday, and was measured at 21,349 acres in an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of four acres since Monday. The daily flight log noted the following: "Very little growth occurred with a total...
Montana Free Press

Tranel, Zinke, and Lamb spar over abortion, climate and energy

The three candidates for Montana’s newly created western congressional district squared off in person for the first time at a candidate forum in Missoula Monday, landing glancing blows and setting the stage for a race that will elevate Montana issues to the national stage and localize national political dynamics as the major parties vie for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
montanarightnow.com

Missoula Food Bank to host 4th annual Symphony in the Park at Caras Park

MISSOULA, Mont. - In an effort to collect food donations, the Missoula Food Bank is hosting its fourth annual Symphony in the Park at Caras Park in Missoula Sunday, Aug. 14. The event is free, and community members are asked to bring canned or other non-perishable food items to be allocated to the food bank.
montanarightnow.com

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions approved for lands in Ravalli County

HAMILTON, Mont. - Stage 2 Fire Restrictions have been approved for private and county lands in Ravalli County. The Ravalli County Commissioners approved the restrictions that will go into effect starting Friday, Aug. 12. Under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands:. Building,...
Daily Montanan

Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula

The Olympic rower plucked the microphone out of the U.S. Navy SEAL’s hand at one point in the candidate forum for the U.S. House of Representatives, and at least a couple of times, the moderator told the sold-out crowd of roughly 250 to stop heckling. “For you to misrepresent me in front of this crowd […] The post Monica Tranel, Ryan Zinke trade barbs at City Club Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
96.3 The Blaze

Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula

I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
NBCMontana

Missoula woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula woman who admitted to distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in the community was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of supervised release. Jessica Rachel Graff, 46, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth. The Montana Department of...
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville splash pad opens, closes

“Trout Spout,” the new splash pad at Lewis & Clark Park in Stevensville, officially opened with a ribbon cutting last Thursday to kick off the 109th Creamery Picnic celebration. Joan Prather, chair of the project for the Stevensville Civic Club, cut the ribbon and unofficially handed over ownership to...
montanarightnow.com

Billings Central's Clay Oven commits to Griz Football

BILLINGS- Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven announced his commitment to play football for the University of Montana on Thursday. Oven announced the news on his twitter page Thursday afternoon, where the post said he's committed as a linebacker. Oven also split carries in the backfield for the Rams last fall .
