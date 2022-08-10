ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

hubcityradio.com

Home sales slowing in South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Homes are still being sold and bought, but the pace is slowing just a bit. Mason Schramm, broker with “The Move Group” in Yankton says new construction is helping but more is needed. Schramm says a new development in Yankton is still expanding. There was a...
dakotafreepress.com

Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota

139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
sfsimplified.com

How city leaders are coming together to plan future land purchases

Simplified: A group of city leaders from a wide variety of departments have been working together over the last year to look at where to buy land for new city facilities as Sioux Falls grows. It's called the Strategic Land Acquisition Team (SLAT). Here's what you need to know. Why...
dakotanewsnow.com

Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
KELOLAND TV

Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
kynt1450.com

Yankton City Redistributes Money for Aquatic Center

Last night the Yankton City Commission met for a budget working meeting to discuss the proposed budget. One of the main issues discussed was the possibility of moving some of the surplus money from the Huether Family Aquatics Center Construction Reserve Fund. The money in the Construction Reserve Fund can...
amazingmadison.com

Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison

Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation impacting the housing market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many factors contribute to home sales, whether that be inflation or the general market. Those involved in the process say recently home sales could be shifting. Even with high interest rates, Ashley Bartholomaus, a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, says the shift could actually...
KELOLAND TV

Corn dries up as drought continues in Emery

EMERY, S.D. (KELO)– Dry. That’s how conditions are looking on many farms near Emery. While Sioux Falls experienced record breaking rainfall this past weekend, other areas weren’t so lucky. Dried up corn fields are not an uncommon sight as you drive west of Sioux Falls. For the...
KELOLAND TV

Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
Hot 104.7

VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg school district looking to expand

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg school district has seen rapid growth in recent years causing different schools to be very crowded. Tonight, the school district held a public meeting to talk about the overcrowding and possible solutions. Superintendent for Harrisburg, Tim Graf, says action needs to be taken.
