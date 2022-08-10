Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
hubcityradio.com
Home sales slowing in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Homes are still being sold and bought, but the pace is slowing just a bit. Mason Schramm, broker with “The Move Group” in Yankton says new construction is helping but more is needed. Schramm says a new development in Yankton is still expanding. There was a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
dakotafreepress.com
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
sfsimplified.com
How city leaders are coming together to plan future land purchases
Simplified: A group of city leaders from a wide variety of departments have been working together over the last year to look at where to buy land for new city facilities as Sioux Falls grows. It's called the Strategic Land Acquisition Team (SLAT). Here's what you need to know. Why...
dakotanewsnow.com
Emergency Management searching for police reserve applicants
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency Management is searching for applicants to become reserve officers for the Sioux Falls Police Department. The Minnehaha County Emergency Management Assistant Director, Doug Blomker said that these are volunteer positions that would require around 11 hours per week of the volunteers’ time as they assist SFPD officers in their duties. Potential candidates should be at least 21 years old by the time they are sworn in.
dakotanewsnow.com
After Sanford Investigator banned twice for animal cruelty, SAEN calls for permanent ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sanford Health Investigator has been banned twice for mistreating animals, and an animal rights activist group is calling for a permanent ban. SAEN, a non-profit non-governmental watchdog that monitors U.S. research facilities for illegal behavior and animal abuse, said an unpublished 2022...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
kynt1450.com
Yankton City Redistributes Money for Aquatic Center
Last night the Yankton City Commission met for a budget working meeting to discuss the proposed budget. One of the main issues discussed was the possibility of moving some of the surplus money from the Huether Family Aquatics Center Construction Reserve Fund. The money in the Construction Reserve Fund can...
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inflation impacting the housing market
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many factors contribute to home sales, whether that be inflation or the general market. Those involved in the process say recently home sales could be shifting. Even with high interest rates, Ashley Bartholomaus, a realtor for Keller Williams Realty, says the shift could actually...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Corn dries up as drought continues in Emery
EMERY, S.D. (KELO)– Dry. That’s how conditions are looking on many farms near Emery. While Sioux Falls experienced record breaking rainfall this past weekend, other areas weren’t so lucky. Dried up corn fields are not an uncommon sight as you drive west of Sioux Falls. For the...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg school district looking to expand
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg school district has seen rapid growth in recent years causing different schools to be very crowded. Tonight, the school district held a public meeting to talk about the overcrowding and possible solutions. Superintendent for Harrisburg, Tim Graf, says action needs to be taken.
