FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
spectrumnews1.com
Gender policy puts Green Bay Diocese schools at risk of losing federal funding for hot lunch program
GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Green Bay Diocese made news earlier this summer when it announced a gender identity clause would be added to its education policy manual. A new gender identity clause instituted by the Green Bay Diocese has put at risk federal funding for its schools that use the National School Lunch Program.
seehafernews.com
A Staff Shortage Has The Manitowoc Public School District Offering Sign On Bonuses
The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses for teachers and Support Staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Director of Human Resources Joyce Greenwood Aerts says that due to teacher shortages and a tight labor market, the District will offer $5000 sign-on bonuses for new teachers and $1000 bonuses for those hired as support staff including classroom aides, special education aides and custodians.
wpr.org
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
wearegreenbay.com
106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico
SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Fire on 9th floor of Oshkosh apartment building displaces 14
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower...
spectrumnews1.com
Carnivore Meat Company's new facility will be largest of its kind in North America
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If your name happened to be, say, Spot, the dog days of summer took on a whole new meaning Monday. Carnivore Meat Packing's new 235,000-square foot facility will be an anchor tennant in the new Grandview Industrail Park in Bellvue. It will be the largest...
whbl.com
City of Sheboygan Gets $5.3M to Construct Swing Bridge Across Sheboygan River
Anyone wishing to walk or bicycle from the north waterfront of the Sheboygan River to the South Pier has to take a nearly 1-mile course across the 8th Street Bridge. On foot, it’s a 13-minute stroll. But that’s about to change. Senator Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday announced that...
wtaq.com
Appleton Students Paint the City with New 100-Foot Mural
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is offering a new summer school course, and the results are striking. In the Paint the City course, students are working with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on North Oneida Street. Medina says it has been his dream to do something...
Arrowhead Park’s 30 acre development plans
Neenah is set to undergo 30 acres of developments to create a new, expansive Arrowhead Park complete with a prairie and pier.
doorcountydailynews.com
Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers
An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
wearegreenbay.com
Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
WBAY Green Bay
Big voter turnout in Waupaca County prompts request for extra ballots
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters are turning out in big numbers in Waupaca County. Clerk Kristy Opperman said the Town of Lind called her office to report they were running low on ballots. The clerk’s office was able to print 150 paper ballots for the rest of the evening.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I guess things really add up’: Woman uses employer in Allouez to spend $20k on Amazon, faces charges
(WFRV) – A woman from Manitowoc is facing six charges after she allegedly used her employer in Allouez’s card to order tens of thousands of dollars worth of items for herself. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Belinda Gehl is accused of stealing from...
whbl.com
New Jiffy Lube Will Be Constructed On Former Shopko Property in 2023
The community of Sheboygan continues to grow and add businesses with a new one to be added to the former property owned and operated by Shopko. Jiffy Lube will be setting up a location in the former parking lot of Shopko and is located just south of the Applebee’s at 526 S Taylor Drive. Jiffy Lube provides automobile maintenance services like oil change, battery, brakes, engine, filters, fluids, suspension, inspections, tires, and more. Development is scheduled to start in March/April 2023, with a scheduled completion of the business slated for September 2023.
stevenspoint.news
Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results
Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
Primary Election Day: Voters across Northeast Wisconsin cast their ballots
It is primary election day in the Badger State and voters across Northeast Wisconsin have eagerly casted their ballots.
seehafernews.com
Demolition Permit Requested for the Former Holy Family College
Two years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries announced that they were ceasing operations at Holy Family College, formerly known as Silver Lake College. Now, a demolition permit request has been submitted for the tearing down of the four-story building located at 2409 South Alverno Road. Roncalli...
WNCY
C.A. Lawton Co. Confirms Death of 24-Year-Old Worker in Foundry Accident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has...
