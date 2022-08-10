ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

A Staff Shortage Has The Manitowoc Public School District Offering Sign On Bonuses

The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses for teachers and Support Staff for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Director of Human Resources Joyce Greenwood Aerts says that due to teacher shortages and a tight labor market, the District will offer $5000 sign-on bonuses for new teachers and $1000 bonuses for those hired as support staff including classroom aides, special education aides and custodians.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Neenah, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Oshkosh, WI
Health
City
Oshkosh, WI
wearegreenbay.com

106-year-old schoolhouse makes move in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years. “The school was built...
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Fire on 9th floor of Oshkosh apartment building displaces 14

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening. According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Stacker#Wi
wtaq.com

Appleton Students Paint the City with New 100-Foot Mural

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Appleton is offering a new summer school course, and the results are striking. In the Paint the City course, students are working with artist Irineo Medina (Neo) to create a mural on North Oneida Street. Medina says it has been his dream to do something...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Denny's Super Valu being purchased by Hometown Grocers

An Algoma supermarket with a family history of over five decades will have new ownership starting next week. According to the Wisconsin Grocers Newsletter, Hometown Grocers, Inc. is acquiring Denny’s Super Valu with plans to start operations on Tuesday, August 16. Hometown Grocers is a subsidiary of Festival Foods and will continue to operate the store under the Denny’s Super Valu banner. Jodi Wautlet, who currently owns the grocery store, purchased it from her parents, Denny and Karen Wautlet in 2008. Denny Wautlet began the business in 1968, which was initially called Denny’s Red Owl. Hometown Grocers has five other locations in Wisconsin, including Wittenberg, Merrill, Lakewood, Lake Mills, and Seymour.
ALGOMA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
wearegreenbay.com

Educational facility in Appleton catches fire, officials working to find cause

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

New Jiffy Lube Will Be Constructed On Former Shopko Property in 2023

The community of Sheboygan continues to grow and add businesses with a new one to be added to the former property owned and operated by Shopko. Jiffy Lube will be setting up a location in the former parking lot of Shopko and is located just south of the Applebee’s at 526 S Taylor Drive. Jiffy Lube provides automobile maintenance services like oil change, battery, brakes, engine, filters, fluids, suspension, inspections, tires, and more. Development is scheduled to start in March/April 2023, with a scheduled completion of the business slated for September 2023.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
stevenspoint.news

Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results

Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Permit Requested for the Former Holy Family College

Two years ago, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries announced that they were ceasing operations at Holy Family College, formerly known as Silver Lake College. Now, a demolition permit request has been submitted for the tearing down of the four-story building located at 2409 South Alverno Road. Roncalli...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy