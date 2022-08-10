Read full article on original website
Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
MN Transportation Gets 99.4M In Federal Funding
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota is getting nearly a one-hundred-million dollars to support transportation projects. The Biden administration recently awarded the state 99-point-four million dollars as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. The funds will go toward six key projects, including an effort to modernize bridges and roads. U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the funding will help make the state’s transportation systems more affordable, accessible, sustainable, and safe.
Minnesota Utility Consumers To Pay 600-Million Costs From February 2021 Storm
(St. Paul, MN) — Gas utilities will be passing 600-million dollars in costs along to Minnesota consumers. The original extra costs related to a February 2021 storm came in at 660-million dollars, but utility regulators disallowed nine-percent of the costs. The Public Utilities Commission decided yesterday that the remaining costs could be passed on through a special surcharge. The amount the commission exempted was far less than what was hoped for by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce represents ratepayers and utility watchdog groups.
