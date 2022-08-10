Information Science Salon Announces Miami Equipment Mastering Week Centered on Applying AI & Machine Discovering in the Enterprise

Read full article on original website
The Information Revolution Put Tech Disciplines at the Center — But Now It Needs the Humanities
As technology achieves more milestones and reaches a certain critical mass, I believe humanities are about to make a long-awaited comeback. Here's why.
Fast Company
Four science fiction trends the pandemic made a reality
For centuries, science fiction writers have used their platforms to predict the coming of new technologies. A classic example is how Jules Verne envisaged advancements like gasoline-powered cars, fax machines, and an Internet-like system of communication decades before they came to fruition. While some writers were truly savants, many drew reference from the scientists and innovators of their eras and imagined how societal shifts might drive the adoption of radical new technology.
topgear.com
Makers of the robot dog investing $400m in AI
Hyundai and Boston Dynamics are setting up a new institute to build the next generation of ultra-intelligent robot dogs (maybe) Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Remember that robot dog that took the internet by storm a while ago? Of course you do. Hyundai was so...
Phys.org
Teaching computational maker skills through gaming
The early stages of teaching maker skills, such as digital fabrication, typically involve simple exercises like laser cutting or 3D printing basic shapes and objects. In our hyperconnected, hyperstimulated world, this learning activity can feel a bit underwhelming—a sentiment that caused Dishita Turakhia, an MIT Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science and an affiliate of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), to re-imagine the learning pipeline in the pursuit of keeping students interested, inspired, and empowered. Together with colleagues including MIT Professor Stefanie Mueller, Turakhia has since developed a new system to teach computational making that lets kids fabricate their favorite characters straight from digital games.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Technology for Whom? Owning Our Platforms
Editors’ note: This article is from the Summer 2022 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “Owning Our Economy, Owning Our Future.”. Back in 1995, in the early days of the internet, a San Francisco innovator named Craig Newmark started a small email distribution list for friends, highlighting local events across the Bay Area. Thus was born Craigslist, which soon expanded into a web-based platform where users could connect directly with each other at will to sell, trade, and donate goods, services, and gigs. It was the early stirrings of what we now call the “platform economy.”
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program
Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative. Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.
biztoc.com
Singapore-based Merkle Science, a predictive crypto intelligence service with threat detection, risk mitigation, and compliance tools, raised a $24M+ Series A
Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment
Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
thebossmagazine.com
What Leaders Should Know About Data Science
As technology takes up a more significant role in our day-to-day lives, the scope and depth of the data gathered by businesses, service providers, and governments continue to grow. Every organization now wants to tap into the data they collect to generate insights that power their decision-making. This is the reason data science is gaining widespread adoption across industries.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
KuCoin Wallet Integrates 1inch For Implementing Native Swap Function
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has entered into a partnership with the 1inch DeFi data aggregator protocol to enable native swaps for its global users at the lowest prices across all decentralized exchange platforms. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005347/en/ KuCoin Wallet Integrates 1inch For Implementing Native Swap Function (Graphic: Business Wire)
300 Japanese stores will be reshelved by robot arms next month
Meet TX-SCARA, whose job is far less terrifying than its name implies. TelexistenceTelexistence's TX-SCARA is designed to fill Japan's labor shortage, but its implications are much larger than that.
hackernoon.com
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
ValueWalk
Gala is announcing a partnership with Stick Figure Productions to distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. With this announcement Gala Film also shared they will partner with Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award Winning Stick Figure Productions to present FOUR DOWN, a feature-length documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor based on the New York Times best-seller NOT WITHOUT HOPE, written by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman.
Klasha Adds Former PayPal Executive to Help Transform African Commerce
Klasha has appointed former PayPal executive Ayman Jawhar CPO, saying his experience will help the company scale its B2B and B2C products for cross-border African commerce. Jawhar joins the San Francisco and Lagos, Nigeria-based technology company with 15 years of experience at PayPal, Miro, Prodigy Finance and Next47, during which time he led new product line expansions in Africa, the Middle East and Europe, according to a press release.
TechCrunch
Hyundai announces $400M AI, robotics institute powered by Boston Dynamics
The pairing has, thus far, been something of a mixed bag. As Boston Dynamics looks to pragmatic applications to commercialize robots like Spot and Stretch, Hyundai has used the technology for some wild sci-fi demos, including one at this year’s CES featuring Spot hanging out on Mars as a metaverse avatar.
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
