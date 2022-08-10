ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

3 tigers from ‘Tiger King’ moved to North Carolina sanctuary

PITTSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three tigers who resided at the infamous Tiger King Park, from the hit 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have found a new home in the Tar Heel State. These three tigers were among a total of 68 big cats that have been rescued from Tiger King Park […]
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
North Carolina State
Virginia State
South Carolina State
carolinajournal.com

Can House Bill 951 keep winter from coming to North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
wkml.com

Miss Universe Pageant Allowing Wives and Mothers To Compete

In a change that is long overdue, the Miss Universe pageant will reportedly now allow wives and mothers to compete for the title. “We all believe that women should have agency over their lives and that a human’s personal decisions should not be a barrier to their success,” the memo said.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Artisans Bringing Back Potters Market at the Mint In September

North Carolina is known for its pottery, especially in the town of Seagrove. But you don’t have to travel far to shop for quality pieces. The Mint Museum will play host to the Potters Market at The Mint event this fall. The event will take place on the lawn of the Mint Museum on Saturday, September 24th. According to the event website Potters Market is considered the most important ceramics event in the state.
Kenny Chesney
Blackbeard
kiss951.com

North Carolina Has One of the Best Wine Tours of 2022

Are you into wine tasting? Enjoying a nice glass of wine, socializing with your favorite people, and taking in a great view around you? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a weekend or an off day, right? There are tons and tons of wine tours across the country and more and more people are wanting to find some more. Whether you are sipping in California or right here in North Carolina, you will truly enjoy your wine tasting experience.
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
WCNC

Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game. Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said. His game...
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
WRAL

PRINCEVILLE, NC

