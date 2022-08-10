State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

SAND LAKE, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO