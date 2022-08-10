ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
iheart.com

State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies

State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
SAND LAKE, NY
iheart.com

Names of Women Hit And Killed by Vehicle in East Greenbush Released

The names of the two women who were hit and killed by a vehicle in East Greenbush have been released. On Tuesday night, 88-year-old Rita Buhl and her 50-year-old daughter Roberta Kenney were crossing Columbia Turnpike when they were struck. Kenney passed away at the scene and Buhl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. The driver involved in the tragedy is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Body recovered from Thompson's Lake

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male subject was recovered from Thompson's Lake near Thacher State Park. Apple says the subject was located by New York State Police divers and was in roughly 40' of water. Attempts to revive the subject...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County

State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition

Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
SCHENECTADY, NY

