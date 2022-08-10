Read full article on original website
2 pedestrians struck, killed on Columbia Turnpike
Two people have died after a serious crash in East Greenbush Tuesday night, according to the fire chief. The crash took place in the area of Columbia Turnpike at Phillips Road.
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
Thompson’s Lake drowning victim identified
The Albany County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who drowned in Thompson's Lake on Thursday. He has been identified as Mahbeer Magasa, 58, of Guyana.
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies
State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
Names of Women Hit And Killed by Vehicle in East Greenbush Released
The names of the two women who were hit and killed by a vehicle in East Greenbush have been released. On Tuesday night, 88-year-old Rita Buhl and her 50-year-old daughter Roberta Kenney were crossing Columbia Turnpike when they were struck. Kenney passed away at the scene and Buhl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. The driver involved in the tragedy is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Saratoga County sheriff looking for vulnerable adult
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia.
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy
An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning.
Body recovered from Thompson's Lake
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male subject was recovered from Thompson's Lake near Thacher State Park. Apple says the subject was located by New York State Police divers and was in roughly 40' of water. Attempts to revive the subject...
Funeral held for Schenectady business owner killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Scott Briody. A funeral was held in Coxsackie. The owner and CEO of Innovative Test Solutions in Schenectady was killed in a crash during MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Motorcycle Race in Minnesota. He was 50 years old.
State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County
State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
7-year-old dies after found unresponsive in Johnstown home, say State Police
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Johnstown. Investigators say on August 9th, just before 3:30 PM, troopers responded to a home for a report of an unresponsive child. The boy, later identified as 7-year-old Hunter Degroat, was pronounced dead at...
Puppy being treated after found severely injured and unable to stand
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is treating a 10 -14 week old puppy they say is a victim of animal abuse. According to a release, the dog was brought to them by Schenectady Police with several injuries, and unable to stand on her own. The...
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition
Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
