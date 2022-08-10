Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special
Kyle Busch visited with the media before Richmond and talked about his timeline for retirement, and the "perfect" ending to his career, which includes racing against someone special. The post Kyle Busch Candidly Talks Retirement and Reveals ‘Perfect’ Ending to His Career Includes Racing Against Someone Special appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: The other driver who could be screwed by the playoff system
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are generating a ton of buzz as it pertains to the flaws of the NASCAR playoff system. But who else is getting the short end of the stick?. Kevin Harvick’s win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway did what most victories have done throughout the 2022 season: shook up the playoff picture.
NASCAR: 2022 Richmond qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway, the Federated Auto Parts 400. Richmond Raceway is set to host its second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday afternoon after hosting its first back in early April, a race won by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin.
Something new for NASCAR starts in Richmond
It's race weekend in Richmond, once again. But this year's event is not your grandpappy's NASCAR race. Driving the news: NASCAR hits Richmond Raceway every April and August for two days, but this summer's race kicked off with Bubba's Block Party — an event featuring NASCAR star Bubba Wallace, live music from rapper Wale and DJ Domo and food from some Richmond Black-owned food trucks.
Kurt Busch Missing the NASCAR Playoffs Could Be a Disastrous Setback for Future Driver Safety
If Kurt Busch misses the NASCAR Playoffs, future drivers may not speak up about their personal health when they should. The post Kurt Busch Missing the NASCAR Playoffs Could Be a Disastrous Setback for Future Driver Safety appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell trade words after Michigan crash
Both drivers took blame but Ross Chastain said Christopher Bell got emotional with his discisions ahead of the NASCAR crash. Last week, the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Brooklyn, Michigan. Kevin Harvick claimed his first win of the season via Michigan International Speedway after the top 4 were wipped out in a number of 2 laps.
Zane Smith Wins, Kaulig Racing Loses Following Noah Gragson’s Big Decision
Zane Smith has outgrown the truck series, and Noah Gragson's announcement this week may have opened a perfect spot for Smith in the Xfinity Series. The post Zane Smith Wins, Kaulig Racing Loses Following Noah Gragson’s Big Decision appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Mailbag: ‘Every Car Being the Same Is No Longer Any Fun’
The Next Gen car isn't living up to its perception as more durable than NASCAR's Gen 6 model. The post NASCAR Mailbag: ‘Every Car Being the Same Is No Longer Any Fun’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
Ford 8N V-12: The Hot Rod Lincoln
Yep, you read that right. This V12-powered Ford 8N is an OG Hot. Rod. Lincoln. (And if the song isn't playing in your head by now, it should be.) Wait, what? I remember that song, Interesting Iron guy, that Model A had a V8. Get it together, tractor guy. Well,...
