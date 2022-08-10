ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
WEST WARWICK, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Fire Department responds to house fire on Windswept Road

“On Thursday August 11th, at 2:22 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and Shift 2 on Engine 5 arrived and...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
PAWTUCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Police Search for Fairhaven Store Smash and Grab Suspect

FAIRHAVEN — Police are searching for a suspect who broke a window and took items from the Euro at Phoenix store in Fairhaven Village on Thursday morning. In a release, police said the man broke the window of the 24 Center St. store between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Thursday before helping himself to a few items that were within reach.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket

“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
NANTUCKET, MA
1420 WBSM

Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released

TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
TAUNTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police take another gun off the streets, arrest two after altercation

“On Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to the intersection of Rivet Street and County Street for an altercation involving a firearm. When they arrived, the scene had already cleared. While traveling northbound on County Street, officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound. A felony stop was conducted and while officers searched the vehicle, they seized a Taurus Spectrum .380 handgun inside of the center console loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a New Bedford man was sentenced to prison in connected to multiple shootings. Quinn said Giovanni Vale-Valentin will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
PROVIDENCE, RI

