newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force
“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department offers “weekend special” for offenders
“Here at the Somerset Police Department, we are nothing if not accommodating!. We all know it’s Friday, the end of the work week (for some). SOOO this weekend we have a special running:. If you get caught driving impaired (which we know you would NEVER do) you will be...
Police warn residents of multiple home breaks in 3 Massachusetts communities
Three local police departments are warning residents of multiple home burglaries that have occurred in their communities. The Bellingham, Franklin, and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the ten days. It is unclear at this time if the break-ins are all connected, but...
ABC6.com
West Warwick police warn residents of hearing gunshots
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The West Warwick Police Department warned residents Wednesday of hearing gunshots throughout the week. The department posted on their Facebook that officers will be “conducting firearms training at the police range located on Hay Street,” read in a Facebook post. They also...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department responds to house fire on Windswept Road
“On Thursday August 11th, at 2:22 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and Shift 2 on Engine 5 arrived and...
Turnto10.com
Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
Police Search for Fairhaven Store Smash and Grab Suspect
FAIRHAVEN — Police are searching for a suspect who broke a window and took items from the Euro at Phoenix store in Fairhaven Village on Thursday morning. In a release, police said the man broke the window of the 24 Center St. store between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Thursday before helping himself to a few items that were within reach.
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
newbedfordguide.com
Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket
“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released
TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police take another gun off the streets, arrest two after altercation
“On Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to the intersection of Rivet Street and County Street for an altercation involving a firearm. When they arrived, the scene had already cleared. While traveling northbound on County Street, officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound. A felony stop was conducted and while officers searched the vehicle, they seized a Taurus Spectrum .380 handgun inside of the center console loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition.
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a New Bedford man was sentenced to prison in connected to multiple shootings. Quinn said Giovanni Vale-Valentin will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault...
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into utility pole, then tree in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A truck crashed into a utility pole and then a tree in Providence early Thursday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Douglas Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived to the scene nobody was inside the truck. Police closed the road between Goddard...
