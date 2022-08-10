Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Kemp, Abrams reveal economic plans
You've arrived at the online edition of the Aug. 11 Georgia Today newsletter, a twice-weekly publication featuring original stories from GPB News reporters and the latest headlines from around the state. Prefer to receive the news fresh to your inbox so you don't miss any important headlines?. Sign up here...
An insurance policy for coastal Georgia's salt marshes? Conservationists are considering it
LISTEN: A new study looks at how insurance might help save coastal Georgia's salt marshes. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Cars. Pets. Homes. Health. There are many things in life that an insurance policy can cover (including life itself). But what about the environment — specifically, salt marshes?. Between their...
Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises
Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
Political Rewind: 3 p.m. deadline to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant; Election officials on SB 202 impact
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter covering voting and elections. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, Washington Post Democracy Team reporter. The breakdown:. 1. Merrick Garland says DOJ filed motion to...
Georgia advocates, Democrats hail long-sought climate bill as pivotal
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to take up a bill Friday that many environmental groups and Democratic legislators say represents a historic investment in clean energy that will create jobs and make solar panels and electric vehicles more affordable for years to come. The Democrats’ climate, health and...
Georgia cotton farmers endure roller coaster prices
Georgia cotton farmers are feeling the pinch of a massive drop in prices for the crop over the past few months. Experts blame recent market volatility on recessionary pressures, a drop in clothing demand and the U.S. dollar’s rise in value. Taylor Sills of the Georgia Cotton Commission said...
Anne Heche reportedly suffered an anoxic brain injury. How that affects the body
Actress Anne Heche has been on life support and is not expected to survive after crashing her car into two homes last Friday, a representative for her family and friends told Deadline. Heche, 53, has been hospitalized since the accident, where she was allegedly speeding in her blue Mini Cooper...
A cataclysmic flood is coming for California. Climate change makes it more likely.
When the big flood comes, it will threaten millions of people, the world's fifth-largest economy and an area that produces a quarter of the nation's food. Parts of California's capital will be underwater. The state's crop-crossed Central Valley will be an inland sea. The scenario, dubbed the "ARkStorm scenario" by...
