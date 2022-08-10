ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Mental health advocates in Georgia say a lack of access to care is what leads to crises

Partners across behavioral health systems in Georgia say they want to build on the recently passed Mental Health and Parity Act. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The Georgia Mental Health Policy Partnership is comprised of 14 organizations that represent a majority of Georgia's mental health and substance abuse peers, consumers, their families and their allies, Jeff Breedlove with the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse said.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: 3 p.m. deadline to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant; Election officials on SB 202 impact

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science & director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Mark Niesse, @markniesse, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter covering voting and elections. Matt Brown, @mrbrownsir, Washington Post Democracy Team reporter. The breakdown:. 1. Merrick Garland says DOJ filed motion to...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy