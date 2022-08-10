Read full article on original website
WKTV
Victim improves in condition after car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police say the second victim in the fatal car crash earlier in the week has improved in condition. Police say 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is awake and talking after he spent days in the hospital in critical condition. Janicke was transported to the hospital Tuesday...
Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
WKTV
Community grieves 29-year-old after fatal car crash
UTICA, N.Y. - A family mourns the loss of 29-year-old Quadre DeBerry after a fatal car accident earlier in the week claimed his life. Paulette Anderson, DeBerry’s mother, said it almost didn’t feel real when she got the call. One thing she and DeBerry said to each other...
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
Man shot multiple times near North Geddes Street in critical condition, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot multiple times near North Geddes Street, police said. The 23-year-old man was dropped off in a private vehicle to Upstate University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Syracuse police spokesman Sgt. Thomas Blake said. The shooting...
NY State Police searching for missing Herkimer Co. teen
Anyone with information on Desjardins is encouraged to call State Police at (315) 366-6000 or dial 911.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police seek help looking for missing child
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
localsyr.com
Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital
(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
localsyr.com
18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
informnny.com
UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
informnny.com
Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
29-year-old man dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after crash in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Utica Tuesday night, police said. At 9:10 p.m. police officers arrived at the scene on Interstate 790 east just past the Route 12 south ramp and found a vehicle on its roof, according to a news release from Utica Police.
Tractor-trailer crash forces closures at I-81 and I-481 in Cicero
Update: The road were reopened about 4 a.m., according to an alert from the state. Cicero, N.Y. — A crashed tractor-trailer has forced closures where Interstate 81 and Interstate 481 meet in Cicero. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on I-81 south, according to the Onondaga County 911...
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
WKTV
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
