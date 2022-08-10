ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Victim improves in condition after car crash in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police say the second victim in the fatal car crash earlier in the week has improved in condition. Police say 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is awake and talking after he spent days in the hospital in critical condition. Janicke was transported to the hospital Tuesday...
Syracuse.com

Man taken to hospital after being hit with brick, robbed, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized after he was hit with a brick and robbed Saturday night, police said. The man was walking home at 10:33 near the intersection of East Fayette Street and Westmoreland Avenue, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. Another man hit him with a brick and then stole his cell phone and some money, Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Teenager shot in wrist on Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teenager was shot in the wrist in the Near Westside area of the city on Sunday, police said. Syracuse police said officers responded to Upstate University Hospital at 1:26 p.m. after receiving a report that there was a shooting victim there. They found a 16-year-old male who was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive, police said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Community grieves 29-year-old after fatal car crash

UTICA, N.Y. - A family mourns the loss of 29-year-old Quadre DeBerry after a fatal car accident earlier in the week claimed his life. Paulette Anderson, DeBerry’s mother, said it almost didn’t feel real when she got the call. One thing she and DeBerry said to each other...
UTICA, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Whitesboro, NY
Whitesboro, NY
Crime & Safety
Utica, NY
Accidents
Syracuse.com

CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Teen shot in Syracuse, taken to hospital

(WSYR-TV) – According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 200 block of Fitch Street in Syracuse on Saturday, August 13 around 2:47 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old teenager who was shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

15-year-old boy shot on Syracuse’s Near Westside

Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon on Syracuse’s Near Westside, police said. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Fitch Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police found the 15-year-old boy shot in the leg, Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

18-year-old arrested: Shot at two men in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at. Police say the 33-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified

Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
informnny.com

UPD looking for woman in Grand Larceny investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect in a Grand Larceny investigation after an incident that took place at the Walmart on Horatio Street in North Utica on July 22nd. If you know the identity of the woman shown in the images...
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Fatal vehicle accident in Utica on August 9th

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a fatal vehicle accident occurred on 790 east near the Route 12 ramp on August 9th, leaving one person dead and one in critical condition. Around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, the Utica Police and Fire Department’s arrived at...
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center

The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

33-year-old man shot on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. Around 9:38 p.m., Police received reports of shots fired on the 700 block of Park Street near Butternut Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. At 9:46 p.m., a 911 caller...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

Purple Heart car show rolls into town

Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
UTICA, NY

