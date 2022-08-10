ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

spotonillinois.com

Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events

Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
ALTON, IL
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO Education
KMOV

Inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday, according to an official at the jail. Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said in a statement that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. At 3:47, she said, 911 was called. An ambulance then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the statement said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Disaster declaration after Madison fire

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Thursday following a massive warehouse fire in Madison this week at Interco recycling on Fox Avenue. The declaration covers Madison and St. Clair counties and will help usher in the use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to help those affected by the fire.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring

(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
FARMINGTON, MO
Springfield Business Journal

$1.2B STL project proposed along Mississippi River

A $1.2 billion development in St. Louis along the Mississippi River is in the planning phase. In an area south of the Gateway Arch, the project would bring residential, retail, entertainment, office, industrial sites and public spaces, the St. Louis Business Journal reports. Dubbed Gateway South, the project is led...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation

The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

19-year-old shot and killed near SLU’s campus

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment building near SLU’s campus around 12:15 a.m. on South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim died at the scene. A SLU security officer said many SLU students live at that apartment building, but the victim was not a SLU student. It […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

