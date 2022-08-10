Read full article on original website
KMOV
Bus service not offered to all students at one Jefferson County school this year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Several school districts across the Metro have kids coming back into classrooms as early as next week. However, multiple school districts are still grappling with staff shortages they haven’t filled during summer break. In Jefferson County, some parents are seeing this as a safety threat for their children.
spotonillinois.com
Alton will facilitate two Aug. 20 events
Aldermen on Wednesday voted to help facilitate Marquette Catholic High School's annual fall kick-off party. The board voted to close Logan Street, between State and Lincoln streets behind Johnson's Corner 1-11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to facilitate the event. Aldermen also voted... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Four-day school weeks: Few around St. Louis, but common in Missouri
Four-day school weeks are becoming popular in some parts of Missouri, particularly rural counties, to combat teacher shortages statewide.
East St. Louis city leaders face obstacles with getting FEMA aid for flood victims
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Along Terrace Drive in East St. Louis, uninhabitable houses, pieces of trash and debris line the street. Kenneth Cook had to rip out the drywall after his living room flooded. "It was like this whole area was like a lake," Cook said. Two weeks...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
KMOV
Inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday, according to an official at the jail. Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said in a statement that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. At 3:47, she said, 911 was called. An ambulance then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the statement said.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
advantagenews.com
Disaster declaration after Madison fire
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Thursday following a massive warehouse fire in Madison this week at Interco recycling on Fox Avenue. The declaration covers Madison and St. Clair counties and will help usher in the use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to help those affected by the fire.
KOMU
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
$40M lawsuit filed over summer camp drowning
$40 million is just the beginning of what one family is seeking after 6-year-old T.J. Mister drowned at summer camp.
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
Springfield Business Journal
$1.2B STL project proposed along Mississippi River
A $1.2 billion development in St. Louis along the Mississippi River is in the planning phase. In an area south of the Gateway Arch, the project would bring residential, retail, entertainment, office, industrial sites and public spaces, the St. Louis Business Journal reports. Dubbed Gateway South, the project is led...
MoDOT hiring workers for maintenance crews
MoDOT is offering a starting wage between $17.55 and $18.25 per hour.
nextstl.com
August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale
The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
Historic Bissell Mansion in north St. Louis on the market for $250K
A historic local landmark touted as the oldest brick home in St. Louis City is now on the real estate market.
tncontentexchange.com
First awards gala for The Michael Brown Foundation
The Michael Brown Foundation held their inaugural fundraiser and awards gala on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Marriott Hotel, near the airport in St. Louis, Missouri, three days ahead of Tuesday, August 9, 2022 which marks eight years since Mike Brown was shot and killed by the white police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. His death sparked over a year of protests, which ushered in the first wave of the Black Lives Matter movement internationally.
19-year-old shot and killed near SLU’s campus
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at an apartment building near SLU’s campus around 12:15 a.m. on South Grand near Forest Park Avenue. The victim died at the scene. A SLU security officer said many SLU students live at that apartment building, but the victim was not a SLU student. It […]
