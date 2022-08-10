Read full article on original website
Related
Springfield Business Journal
Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action director to exit
Grace Clouse, the four-year executive director of Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, is exiting the organization. Jessica Pommert is taking over as director this week. Clouse is relocating to Springfield. Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, aka Joplin NALA Read, is a literacy organization that teaches adults to improve their reading,...
Springfield Business Journal
KCU wins federal grant for Joplin college
Kansas City University was awarded a federal grant for its new College of Dental Medicine in Joplin. The nearly $1.5 million grant is designed to improve the oral health of underserved and rural communities, according to the Joplin Globe. The grant is slated to be implemented over a five-year period.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee Co. audit found errors in voter count program
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Cherokee County released a statement on Monday about the unofficial election results of the August 2nd Kansas Primary Election. The Cherokee County Clerk’s office conducted a post audit of election ballots cast and discovered the thumb drives improperly switched votes cast for incumbent District 1 County Commissioner Myra Frazier and attributed […]
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeep overturns on Joplin’s S Rangeline, coming to rest at Shady Lane Trailer Park sign
JOPLIN, Mo. – Just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night reports of a single vehicle crash in the 4700 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. The vehicle was reported to be upside down off the roadway. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, Newton County Ambulance and Newton County...
Power outages across the region as storms roll through
JOPLIN REGION — About 7:35 p.m. Monday reports of multiple power outages across the Joplin area. Initially just over 3,000 were without power. Traffic lights were reported out: 7th and Florida 7th and St Louis 4th and St Louis The Joplin outage (about 2,000) was attributed to a transformer that blew about 7:35 p.m. Power was restored to the middle...
Cornhole mystery solved: Neosho Police discover stolen property during investigation
NEOSHO, Mo. – One local cornhole enthusiast can thank the Neosho Police Department for this one – The NPD today recovered stolen items while responding to a service call at the Walmart Supercenter. Neosho officers made contact with a suspect and after questioning, they located stolen property in...
Duenweg Police investigate stabbing
DUENWEG, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. Monday morning reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of Patterson alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, METS ambulance and Duenweg Fire responded. Duenweg Police responded initiating an investigation. Shortly afterward yellow crime scene tape wrapped a residence at 624 Patterson. THE RESIDENCE IS LOCATED ON THE NW CORNER OF PATTERSON...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge, and Duenweg police investigate a stabbing
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A southwest Missouri man pleads guilty to abandonment of a corpse. Ray Fryling had faced a number of other charges including first-degree murder. In December of 2019, Lawrence County detectives found someone had been using a missing man, Coy Cole’s, car and financial information. They traced the activity to Cole’s former roommate who told detectives that Fryling had shot Cole in the stomach. Deputies searched Fryling’s property in Verona and found a fresh burn pile with human remains. For a full breakdown of events in this case click here.
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
koamnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 69
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Kansas Highway Patrol Officers and Cherokee County Deputies today responded to a rollover crash on Highway 69. Officers say the crash happened just after 9:00 A.M., about mile north of KOAM’s Pittsburg studio. While on the scene, we learned that a driver was traveling...
66 Drive-In Theatre shows Grease this weekend as we all remember Olivia Newton-John
CARTHAGE, Mo. — News Monday spread that the beloved actress and musician Olivia Newton John had died. CNN reported the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” died on Monday, according to a statement from her husband. She...
Comments / 1