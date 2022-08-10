Read full article on original website
Police Make Arrest After 18-year-old Man Tries Driving Away, Dragging Officer
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police officer was trapped in a car door and dragged a short distance following a traffic stop on Gardner Street early Friday morning. According to the Worcester Police Department, around 2:15 AM on Friday, an officer saw a Subaru parked on a sidewalk on Canterbury Street. The operator of the vehicle - Ralek Matthews, 18, of Hudson Street - was seen walking up the vehicle, tossing a fanny pack inside and then getting in and driving away.
ABC6.com
Woman arrested after 10 kilograms of meth found in search of Pawtucket apartment
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Pawtucket. Pawtucket police said they searched an apartment on Jefferson Avenue after a “suspicious” package was sent from California. Inside the package, police found 10 kilograms of methamphetamine. Rayne Goyette was charged with...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
Police Arrest Fitchburg Man for Cambridge Street Homicide
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Keith Jones, 32, of Fitchburg on Thursday morning in connection with the double shooting on Cambridge Street in July. According to Worcester PD, police placed Jones under arrest around 9:40 AM for an arrest warrant on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting and homicide at 629 Cambridge St.
whdh.com
Overnight investigation closes road in Worcester as officers collect evidence
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester taped off parts of a neighborhood by I-290 and Route 9 overnight as an investigation got underway. First responders were originally called to the area of Catharine Street around midnight where a scene was soon established. Officials could be seen taking photos around...
Police: Man drove around city with woman stuck to car hood
Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.
Brighton Drug Traffickers Took Over Apartment Complex To Make Factory: Feds
A federal judge sentenced a 36-year-old Boston man to more than five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug distribution and conspiracy charges, authorities said. Arthur Hodges of Brighton was arrested as part of Operation Snowfall, a multi-law enforcement agency drug sting that targeted the drug operations...
ABC6.com
State police led on chase after person allegedly flashes gun at Bally’s Twin River Casino
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police were led on a brief chase Tuesday night after a person allegedly had a gun outside of Bally’s Twin River Casino. Lincoln police received a call around 11 p.m. for reports that the suspect had flashed a gun at another person at the casino.
Boston police investigating after man shot dead in Mattapan overnight
Police in Boston said they have opened a homicide investigation after a man was gunned down in Mattapan Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound near 4 Oak Hill Ave. after they received reports of a person shot in the area. The man was...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a New Bedford man was sentenced to prison in connected to multiple shootings. Quinn said Giovanni Vale-Valentin will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of assault...
WCVB
Massachusetts man assaulted store workers, caused crash on Mass. Pike after credit card declined, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man faced several charges in connection with an assault on two women at an Auburn convenience store and a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike followed by another assault. On the morning of July 31, Auburn police responded to a gas station on Route 12...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department offers “weekend special” for offenders
“Here at the Somerset Police Department, we are nothing if not accommodating!. We all know it’s Friday, the end of the work week (for some). SOOO this weekend we have a special running:. If you get caught driving impaired (which we know you would NEVER do) you will be...
Driver faces charges after rollover crash caught on camera in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE - A Reading man is facing charges after he allegedly led Barnstable police on a chase that ended in a crash early Wednesday.Police said a Barnstable officer tried to stop an Audi Q7 on Route 132 because it was driving erratically just after 3 a m. The driver, later identified by police as 48-year-old Kenneth Brickhouse, wouldn't stop. Moments later, the car ran off Route 6A, rolled over and crashed. It was recorded on a doorbell camera nearby. Police said Brickhouse ran away, but they caught him a short time later.He was taken to Cape Cod Hospital where he was treated for what they said are minor injuries. Brickhouse now faces several charges.
whdh.com
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to murder charges related to 2018 scallop boat attacks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who admitted to a murder and series of violent assaults aboard a fishing vessel has been sentenced in Boston, according to the Department of Justice. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison, months after he pled guilty to a count of murder, another count of attempted murder and another count of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Photos show car with 6 speakers mounted on roof that Wilmington police said caused noise complaints in 3 towns
The bright yellow car pulled into a Wilmington parking lot after 1 a.m., the half-dozen speakers mounted to its roof blaring, according to town police. The car’s license plate, from New Hampshire, read “STATICK.” In three separate towns, residents phoned the police with noise complaints. It was...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton Police determine suspicious person at playground was teenager with pellet gun
TAUNTON — Chief Edward J. Walsh reports that Taunton Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at Hopewell Park and determined the individual to be a teenager with a pellet gun. On Wednesday just before noon, Taunton Police received a 911 call from a Taunton Parks and...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force
“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
