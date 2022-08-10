Read full article on original website
KMOV
Bissel Mansion for sale
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
KMOV
Loop Lofts owners say safety was their priority when giving tenants a 72-hour notice to leave
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two weeks ago, water surrounded a West End apartment, flooding both buildings. Now, dozens of Loop Lofts residents said they’re being forced out on short notice. News 4 talked exclusively with the loft’s owner to learn more. On Tuesday, July 26, there was...
$1.2B redevelopment could come to STL riverfront south of the Arch
A proposed $1.2 billion project aims to develop potentially 80 acres of land along the riverfront south of the Gateway Arch.
nextstl.com
August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale
The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
KMOV
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
Chicago-area car company expands footprint, acquires Audi Kirkwood
Semersky Enterprises Inc., a Chicago-area automobile retailer, has expanded its footprint to the St. Louis area.
$1.2B STL riverfront redevelopment resolution unanimously passes
A resolution for a $1.2 billion project aimed at developing potentially 80 acres of land along the St. Louis riverfront was unanimously passed Thursday morning.
West Newsmagazine
Two major developments underway along Chesterfield Parkway
Two major construction projects are currently underway in Chesterfield. One is the $60 million expansion of the Pfizer campus at the intersection of Chesterfield Parkway West and Olive Boulevard. Pfizer opened its state-of-the-art facility on 31.8 acres in 2019 to house cutting edge laboratories, manufacturing and office space. The amended...
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Strafford couple says pavement company won’t honor contract
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a safe and smooth driveway. Only to get to run-off and overgrowth. What’s worse, this customer can’t make it up to her mailbox. After months of not being able to get the job fixed, that’s when she reached out to Ashley Reynolds.
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
Schnucks asks St. Louis for safety, hygiene help at South City location
ST. LOUIS — Schnucks announced Thursday morning that the company wrote a letter to an alderwoman regarding health and safety concerns at their South City location on South Grand Boulevard. Jed Penney, Associate Gen. Counsel and Head of Govt. Relations, sent Alderwoman Megan Green of the 15th Ward information...
constructforstl.org
$1.2B Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Area South of Gateway Arch
A $1.2B development project is under consideration for 80 acres located south of the Gateway Arch near the Poplar Street Bridge. A resolution is scheduled to go before the St. Louis Port Authority Commission at its Thursday (Aug. 11) meeting. The agenda item is titled in part, “Resolution stating the...
constructforstl.org
Riverboat Cruises will Offer Unique View of Major Improvements to Historic Rail Bridge
Riverboat cruise customers will be able to get some of the best views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis as well as a unique perspective during the installation of a key truss to a historic rail bridge on August 25. Regularly scheduled cruises offered by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch that day will also offer a view of history in the making on the Mississippi River as the last truss section is replaced on the Merchants Bridge linking Missouri and Illinois at downtown St. Louis.
KMOV
Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour
CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
kbia.org
St. Louis Recorder of Deeds finds original Budweiser trademark and label design
The St. Louis Recorder of Deeds has located the original trademark application and label design for Budweiser. The 1878 submission was handwritten, partially in English and partially in German, and while it does not include a specific recipe, it does mention ingredients and an overall profile of the beer. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs
It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill
(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
Festus airport closing down for good
The Festus airport is closing down, much to the surprise of nearby residents – and the airport’s board. KMOX discusses what effects the closure will have.
