Saint Louis, MO

Bissel Mansion for sale

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of Missouri’s oldest historic homes is up for sale right here in St. Louis. The Bissell Mansion in North City is nearly 200 years old, built by Captain Lewis Bissell in 1823. A sign outside the property claims it is St. Louis’ oldest brick home.
August 23, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is August 23rd. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
Saint Louis, MO Business
St. Louis Port Authority approves agreement for $1.2 billion project

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Port Authority voted to enter a redevelopment agreement with the Good Development Group on a $1.2 billion dollar redevelopment project south of Downtown. Developers say they’ve secured 50 acres for the Gateway South Project which will be south of the Poplar Street bridge and along the Mississippi River. It’s an area known as Chouteau’s Landing.
Two major developments underway along Chesterfield Parkway

Two major construction projects are currently underway in Chesterfield. One is the $60 million expansion of the Pfizer campus at the intersection of Chesterfield Parkway West and Olive Boulevard. Pfizer opened its state-of-the-art facility on 31.8 acres in 2019 to house cutting edge laboratories, manufacturing and office space. The amended...
$1.2B Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Area South of Gateway Arch

A $1.2B development project is under consideration for 80 acres located south of the Gateway Arch near the Poplar Street Bridge. A resolution is scheduled to go before the St. Louis Port Authority Commission at its Thursday (Aug. 11) meeting. The agenda item is titled in part, “Resolution stating the...
Riverboat Cruises will Offer Unique View of Major Improvements to Historic Rail Bridge

Riverboat cruise customers will be able to get some of the best views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis as well as a unique perspective during the installation of a key truss to a historic rail bridge on August 25. Regularly scheduled cruises offered by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch that day will also offer a view of history in the making on the Mississippi River as the last truss section is replaced on the Merchants Bridge linking Missouri and Illinois at downtown St. Louis.
Eagles coming to St. Louis for Hotel California Tour

CBS Analyst chats about retirees on fixed income struggling with inflation. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Academy Air has special offers on heating, cooling and electrical services. Yum! Great Day indulges in delicious sandwiches for National Sandwich Month!. Updated: 12 hours ago. Yum! Great...
Festus airport faces closure; officials urge county to seek new digs

It looks like Jefferson County’s only airport may close in the coming weeks to make way for a proposed large-scale industrial project known around the county as “Redbird.”. In an Aug. 3 letter, airport management notified those who rent hangar space and have planes at the airport that...
New report details lengthy investigation over Bridgeton Landfill

(AP) – Missouri’s health department on Thursday announced findings of a lengthy examination of the troubled Bridgeton Landfill in suburban St. Louis, determining that the foul odor emitting from the landfill created health problems but did not increase the risk of cancer. The finding of the yearslong investigation...
