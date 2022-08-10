Read full article on original website
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Flooding was reported on Saturday in Laramie as well as more rural areas of Albany County. Laramie Police on Saturday asked people to avoid an area of town due to flooding. The agency posted this comment on its Facebook page:. "Please stay away from 3rd and 4th streets north of...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
DA Declines to File Murder Charge in Fatal Cheyenne Stabbing
An alleged murderer is set to be released from jail tomorrow, Aug. 13, after the Laramie County District Attorney's Office failed to charge her within 72 hours of her arrest. Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, of Cheyenne, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, for the second-degree murder of Jess Smith, 58, of Cheyenne.
Contos Named Next Cheyenne Frontier Days General Chairman
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Board of Directors has tapped John Contos to head up the nine committees responsible for putting on the "Daddy of 'em All." Contos takes the reigns from outgoing General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler, whose term just ended. "I am honored, excited and humbled to be selected...
Cheyenne Parking Officers’ Goal: Barnacle Five Cars Per Week
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says despite recent enforcement efforts aimed at getting people with overdue parking tickets to pay up, the city is still owed $204,000 in unpaid fines. That number stems from 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the city. Collins says effective immediately the city will be looking for...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!
The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Kicks 4 Kidz 0.5k Rushes To Cheyenne This Month
As the calendar is flipping its way toward the beginning of school, there are tons of avenues to help out children in need of different items. That's a great part about living in Cheyenne, as a community, we're really generous. Coming up on August 16th at the Downtown Cheyenne Depot...
Hero, Murderer, Or Legend? Wyoming Celebrates Tom Horn This Weekend
Many books have been written and controversy still surrounds the story of Wyoming's Tom Horn. Today the legend of Tom Horn is celebrated each year in Bosler, Wyoming. August 12th through the 14th Bosler will celebrate this rich Tom Horn Days. Three days of action-packed events featuring concerts, pasture bronc riding, pasture team roping, muley roping, stray gathering, camping, vendors, Sunday morning cowboy church, area history presentations from local historians, and more.
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing of Cheyenne Man
A 42-year-old Cheyenne woman who Laramie County deputies were looking for in connection with a fatal Monday morning stabbing is now behind bars. Sheriff's spokesman Captain Kevin James says Rocsand Bocanegra was located by investigators Tuesday evening and arrested for the second-degree murder of 58-year-old Cheyenne resident Jess Smith. James...
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
Forum To Discuss Parking In Downtown Cheynne Scheduled
The Cheyenne Downtown Business Association is planning a forum on parking in downtown Cheyenne later this month, according to a Friday news release. According to the release, the forum will be held on August 15 and 16 from 6-8 p.m. in the Cottonwood Room of the Laramie County Library. According...
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Downtown Cheyenne Concert Postponed This Weekend
Postponed is much better than canceled. If you were looking forward to the Metalachi show this Saturday, it was announced late last night on The Lincoln's Facebook page that the show is going to be postponed for the time being. When Is The Metalachi Show At The Lincoln Being Rescheduled?
Live Music Leads The Way For Cheyenne Events This Weekend
We've made it to another Friday and we do not lack entertainment this weekend. We're filled with options this weekend for live music. Remember back in 2020 when everything was canceled and we were all like, man, it'd be really cool if we could see some live music? This week is our overload of live music. Our cup runneth full...ith. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Cheyenne Saturday Farmer’s Market Returns This Week
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
