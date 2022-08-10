Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department responds to house fire on Windswept Road
“On Thursday August 11th, at 2:22 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and Shift 2 on Engine 5 arrived and...
Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire
The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
Why Are They Paving Only Half the Street in New Bedford?
As road crews have been out paving the streets of New Bedford this summer, one question has continuously popped up. “Why is that on some streets, half of the street is paved and the other isn’t?” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said on his weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday. “People might look at it and say, ‘you forgot the other half,’ but that’s not quite it. There’s a context here.”
Provincetown declares sewer emergency; restaurants ordered to close
PROVINCETOWN - Provincetown has declared a sewer emergency, ordering some restaurants to close during the busy tourist season and residents to reduce their water use as crews work to repair a problem that's been ongoing for days.The emergency impacts properties on the vacuum sewer system - it doesn't apply to customers on the gravity system or to places with on-site septic systems. It could take up to 48 hours to fix the system, the town said.The affected areas are on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, and Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street. Click here for...
newbedfordguide.com
Somerset Police Department offers “weekend special” for offenders
“Here at the Somerset Police Department, we are nothing if not accommodating!. We all know it’s Friday, the end of the work week (for some). SOOO this weekend we have a special running:. If you get caught driving impaired (which we know you would NEVER do) you will be...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to truck versus tree accident
“Crash sends driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just after noon in the area of 225 Bedford Street yesterday, Monday, August 8 when a pickup truck left the road and collided with a tree. The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of...
fallriverreporter.com
One transported to the hospital after serious crash in Lakeville after storm
One person was sent to the hospital after a serious crash in Lakeville on Tuesday. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in for a rollover accident at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Precinct Street. Firefighters were just setting in from a rash of storm related calls. The driver...
Taunton Playground Evacuation Scare Was Teen With Pellet Gun
TAUNTON — Taunton police say a scare that caused the temporary evacuation of a city park camp playground on Wednesday morning was due to a teenager with a pellet gun. Police said in a release later on Wednesday afternoon that there was no active threat to park goers at Hopewell Park.
hyannisnews.com
FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE
The following is a statement from John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. “On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home. One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat related issue. Engines 1 and 5 along with Tower 1 responded to the scene. Engine 4 and an Onset Engine stood by at the Main Street station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 career and call firefighters operated under the command of Chief of Department John Kelley.”
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force
“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 15, 2022 – August 19, 2022
The City of New Bedford has roadwork sites for the upcoming week of August 15, 2022 – August 19, 2022, and they are as follows. Eversource will be working on the street milling from gas main relays on:. • Main Relay on Phillips Rd. from Holly Tree Lane to...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Hires New Police Officers
The Seekonk Police Department is adding several new officers to the roster. Last Wednesday, the Board of Selectmen approved conditional offers of employment to Kyle Herman as 3rd Class Patrolman, Alex Flaxman as Full Time Patrolman, Ian Boisvert as Full Time Patrolman, David Holden as Full Time Patrolman, John Domagala as Special/Reserve Police Officer, and Thomas Newman as Special/Reserve Police Officer.
whdh.com
A woman spotted on the hood of a speeding car she tried to stop from leaving a crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman clung to the hood of a car that she attempted to stop the driver from leaving the scene of a crash, speeding down a Rhode Island highway. The driver is now facing charges, according to police. Police said the incident started with a car...
2 boats struck by lightning off coast of Mass.
As strong thunderstorms moved through Southern New England on Tuesday, two boats off the coast of Wareham, Massachusetts, were struck by lightning.
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
New Bedford Mayor Explains Why Police Could Ground Drone Flights Over Feast
On Friday, Day 2 of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, New Bedford Police posted a reminder to the official department Facebook page that the flying of drones over the feast grounds was prohibited. “Drone flying over any of the Madeira Feast grounds is strictly prohibited this weekend. Your anticipated...
