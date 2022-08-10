ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Fire Department responds to house fire on Windswept Road

“On Thursday August 11th, at 2:22 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to a house fire on Windswept Road. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes to find a fast moving fire in the residence. Captain Micky Bird and Shift 2 on Engine 5 arrived and...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Pet Cat Perishes in Wareham Fire

The Wareham Fire Department battled a fast-moving fire this afternoon at a home on Windswept Road that claimed the life of a pet cat. According to the WFD, firefighters responded at 2:22 p.m. today to the reported fire. Chief John Kelley and Assistant Chief Patrick Haskell arrived within minutes of the call, followed quickly by Captain Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 5, which knocked the fire down quickly.
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Why Are They Paving Only Half the Street in New Bedford?

As road crews have been out paving the streets of New Bedford this summer, one question has continuously popped up. “Why is that on some streets, half of the street is paved and the other isn’t?” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said on his weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday. “People might look at it and say, ‘you forgot the other half,’ but that’s not quite it. There’s a context here.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Provincetown declares sewer emergency; restaurants ordered to close

PROVINCETOWN - Provincetown has declared a sewer emergency, ordering some restaurants to close during the busy tourist season and residents to reduce their water use as crews work to repair a problem that's been ongoing for days.The emergency impacts properties on the vacuum sewer system - it doesn't apply to customers on the gravity system or to places with on-site septic systems. It could take up to 48 hours to fix the system, the town said.The affected areas are on Commercial Street from Snow Street to Point Street, and Bradford Street between Conwell Street and Prince Street. Click here for...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lakeville Fire Department responds to truck versus tree accident

“Crash sends driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just after noon in the area of 225 Bedford Street yesterday, Monday, August 8 when a pickup truck left the road and collided with a tree. The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of...
LAKEVILLE, MA
hyannisnews.com

FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL DUE TO THE HEAT WHILE BATTLING WAREHAM FIRE

The following is a statement from John Walcek of the Wareham Fire Department:. “On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 p.m., the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however firefighters had to perform extensive overhaul to ensure there was no extension to the home. One firefighter was transported to Tobey Hospital for treatment of a heat related issue. Engines 1 and 5 along with Tower 1 responded to the scene. Engine 4 and an Onset Engine stood by at the Main Street station. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A total of 25 career and call firefighters operated under the command of Chief of Department John Kelley.”
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police Department welcomes newest officer to the force

“Meet Ofc. Taylor Sousa! Originally from Fall River, he has lived in New Bedford for the past 6 years. Before becoming an officer, Sousa graduated from UMass Dartmouth and was a high school teacher who taught chemistry and physics. On his off days, he said he likes to stay active,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
BOURNE, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Boat collision off MV damages two vessels

Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Hires New Police Officers

The Seekonk Police Department is adding several new officers to the roster. Last Wednesday, the Board of Selectmen approved conditional offers of employment to Kyle Herman as 3rd Class Patrolman, Alex Flaxman as Full Time Patrolman, Ian Boisvert as Full Time Patrolman, David Holden as Full Time Patrolman, John Domagala as Special/Reserve Police Officer, and Thomas Newman as Special/Reserve Police Officer.
SEEKONK, MA

