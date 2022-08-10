Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming’s Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
county17.com
(OPINION) Wyoming to see positive energy impact from Inflation Reduction Act
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, although not perfect politically, when it comes to Wyoming, our energy industry, and our economy, every cloud has a silver lining. What we should understand with this legislation, is that its acknowledgement that fossil fuels are not going away and that its preparing us for an “all of the above” sourced energy Wyoming.
New WSGS map depicts Wyoming’s precambrian basement
The Wyoming State Geological Survey (WSGS) published a new map depicting the structural configuration of the Precambrian basement in Wyoming. The post New WSGS map depicts Wyoming’s precambrian basement appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
Post Register
Century souls: Equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang
LARAMIE, Wyoming — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it’s obvious they’re inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they’re kindred souls.
How Do You Choose The Best Part Of Wyoming, With All The Beauty?
If you're one of those people that always seem to complain that there isn't anything to do in Wyoming, you're not trying hard enough. Really if you were to walk out your door and take a look around, you could find something immediately. Luke Bryan's song 'Huntin, Fishin & Lovin...
WATCH: Young Wildlife Photographer Shares Wyoming’s Beauty With The World
Those of us that live in Wyoming know all about the beauty that surrounds us. Though, admittedly there are times when we get so used to it that we forget how inspiring it can be to the rest of the world. Thankfully we have people like Isaac Spotts who are...
cutoday.info
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
cowboystatedaily.com
Petroleum Association: Development of Billion-Barrel Wyoming Oil Reserve Possible But Challenging
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gaining access to a billion-barrel oil reserve discovered in Wyoming won’t be impossible, but it may be improbable according to an oil and gas industry representative. Last week, Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited announced it had confirmed the presence of a...
Cards Against Humanity Creators Donating Wyoming Profits to Abortion Fund
The creators of Cards Against Humanity are not known for their subtlety. Nor are they known for censoring themselves. Which is why it shouldn't be surprising when they make political statements in their typical irreverent style. That's exactly what happened on Tuesday, as the creators of Cards Against Humanity wrote...
capcity.news
Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?
Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) First of nine highway underpasses under construction in $15.1M project to reduce Wyoming deer–vehicle collisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Construction is underway on the first of nine underpasses set to be built along a section of Wyoming Highway 189 that has one of the highest wildlife–vehicle collision rates in the state. The Dry Piney Wildlife Crossing Project involves adding the nine underpasses along with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
