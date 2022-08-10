ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they’re bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They’re also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
STURGIS, SD
MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
IDAHO STATE
county17.com

(OPINION) Wyoming to see positive energy impact from Inflation Reduction Act

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, although not perfect politically, when it comes to Wyoming, our energy industry, and our economy, every cloud has a silver lining. What we should understand with this legislation, is that its acknowledgement that fossil fuels are not going away and that its preparing us for an “all of the above” sourced energy Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drive along Wyoming’s highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Century souls: Equestrian celebrates friendship with Wyoming mustang

LARAMIE, Wyoming — Equestrian Esther McGann and Dewey, a 22-year-old mustang, share a unique friendship. Upon first observing the pair, it’s obvious they’re inseparable. In the six years since they met, McGann and Dewey have bonded in a way that shows that while they may be human and horse biologically, they’re kindred souls.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Does Liz Cheney have a path to victory in Wyoming?

Despite dismal polls, one statistics maven says ‘yes.’. When Jonathan Schechter came to Jackson Hole as a young university graduate in 1983, one of the mountain community’s leading activists gave him a valuable insight. “The only Wyoming election that matters is the Republican primary,” Bob Morris told him....
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
