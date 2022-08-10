Read full article on original website
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
Casper Fire-EMS Crews Put Out Vehicle Fire at CY Avenue and 13th Street
Casper Fire-EMS crews put out a vehicle fire in a residential driveway at 13th Street and CY Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a prepared statement from the fire department. Casper Fire-EMS received the report and responded at 5:30 a.m. to the scene, where personnel found an unattended passenger vehicle...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on Friday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. – Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department PIO Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
Person of interest in Natrona County double-homicide found, was escapee from state work release
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young was arrested on an outstanding warrant and remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of double homicide Tuesday night, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office reported at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. “At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public,”...
WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
Teenager Was Among Two Victims in Natrona County Double Homicide
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the two victims in the double homicide-investigation that is currently ongoing in Natrona County. The two victims were identified as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson. Next of kin for both victims have been identified and autopsies have been scheduled. Early...
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Cause of Wednesday night’s 16-acre Casper subdivision wildfire under investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a wildfire that burned some 16 acres of grassland in a Casper subdivision Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS. The fire off Puma Drive in the Wolf Creek neighborhood was called in at around 9:30 p.m. on...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Flood Advisory for Natrona County In Effect Until Early Friday Morning Hours
The National Weather Service in Riverton has announced a Flood Advisory for portions of Natrona County, including Casper and Mills. The Weather Service stated that at 10:43 p.m., the Doppler radar indicated "heavy rain rue to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area."
True Co.-owned Pipeline Break Spills 45,000 Gallons of Diesel in Wyoming
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A pipeline carrying diesel fuel has cracked open and spilled more than 45,000 gallons of diesel fuel in a rural area of eastern Wyoming. The ruptured line is owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states.
