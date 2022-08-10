Read full article on original website
Beloved Grand Rapids’ Restaurant Returning as Food Truck
An iconic Grand Rapids' diner know for its chili dogs is making a comeback. Owner Jim Koukios shared to Facebook on Friday he'll be reviving the longtime Grand Rapids' Restaurant in the form of a food truck. After 35 years in business at the corner of Leonard and the East...
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
It’s National Vinyl Day! Here are the top 3 record stores in West Michigan
Growing up, I would listen to old school records in my grandparents' home. It was one of the highlights of my younger years. Now as an adult, I have gradually started my own collection that has transformed into a full wall in my place. In honor of the national day,...
Did You Know You can Get FREE Cleaning Supplies, Paint, Motor Oil + More at Kent County Swap Shop?
Who doesn't love a good deal? And "free" is the best kind of deal... Well, you can get free home, auto, and garden supplies right here in Kent County!. Kent County Department of Public Works' Swap Shop Offers Free Household Supplies. I didn't know the Kent County Department of Public...
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
LOOK: West Michigan Mansion with Infinity Pool, Private Beach For Sale For $3.6M
Well, if you're a person like me who can't get enough of stunning Lake Michigan, it would be a dream, beachside residence. There's just the small issue of the price tag... An impressive, modern mansion in Holland, Mich., is on the market for $3,600,000. Yeahhhh, that's just a *teensy* bit over my budget...
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
New Listing Becomes Most Expensive House for Sale in Kent County
There is a new listing for a home in Kent County that takes the top spot of the most expensive home currently "For Sale" in Kent County. A few months ago, we reported on another home that had that title. The home was located 2633 Frederick Drive in East Grand Rapids. The home was originally listed at $5,900,000 back in October of 2021. There have been a few price drops and currently the house is listed for just $3,900,000. That's a $2 million dollar price reduction!
Holland’s Mayor Goes Minion Mode For City Council Meeting And Viral Tiktok
Politicians aren't generally known for being trendy, hip or funny. And honestly, we aren't looking for them to be. And when they want to participate in a viral internet trend, it always feels like the most cringe version of the challenge imaginable. Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks was a great sport...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
GRDs Tommy Speaks With Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist on Status of Band
GRDs Tommy Carroll has a conversation with Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke on the status of the band and their performance coming to the Allegan County Fair. Rickey Medlocke who was originally the longtime singer and guitarist for Blackfoot has been in Lynyrd Skynyrd now for nearly 3 decades. I...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Family of murdered man: ‘Infuriating’ juvenile lifer will walk free
The family of a Muskegon County man murdered in 1990 learned of his killer's impending release from the prisoner herself.
