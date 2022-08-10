Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Petr Mrázek
Entering the offseason, the Chicago Blackhawks weren’t in a position to win, but they had to address their goaltending after both Kevin Lankinen and Collin Delia hit the open market. They filled that void on July 7, by acquiring Petr Mrázek from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrázek, 30,...
NHL
Olczyk joins Kraken broadcast team after leaving Blackhawks
Will be analyst, held same position with Chicago past 15 seasons. Eddie Olczyk joined the Seattle Kraken broadcast team as a television analyst Thursday. The 55-year-old spent the past 15 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks as their TV color analyst. "It's been a long process, two months to be pretty...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Canadiens, Hurricanes, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how close are the Vancouver Canucks to getting a deal done with Bo Horvat? Meanwhile, could the Detroit Red Wings be facing a similar situation to the one the Calgary Flames dealt with this summer?. The Montreal Canadiens might be close to getting a...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Mailbag: Dark Horses, Salary Cap Problems & More
The Montreal Canadiens just completed their worst season in history, finishing 32nd in the league behind even the expansion Seattle Kraken. Despite the outcome, there is a sense of hope as new general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and head coach Martin St. Louis have brought in fresh ideas and are forging a new path ahead.
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Yardbarker
Detroit Red Wings News
The Detroit Red Wings are in the best shape they have been in. They have a lot of great young players brewing in the pipeline as well as many young stars in the NHL. Detroit Red Wings News / The Hockey Writers / August 10. Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
Yardbarker
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been lucky to have four of the greatest players in NHL history play for their team over the past 38 years. The four franchise cornerstones split into two separate eras of Penguins hockey but account for five Stanley Cup Championships. The Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux in...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Remaining Free Agent Defensemen to Target
The Chicago Blackhawks have had a very busy summer, and general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson has officially started the rebuild by making several moves. However, I would argue that he should consider bringing in one more defenseman before the season, and these three remaining free agents stand out from the rest. Here’s a look at each one.
Casey DeSmith Looks to Prove Penguins Right
The Pittsburgh Penguins have faith in Casey DeSmith following a rocky 2021 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Finland’s 4-3 Shootout Win vs. Czechia
After opening the 2022 World Juniors with a 6-1 win over Latvia on Tuesday, Finland had a tougher time against Czechia, falling behind 2-0 in the first and coming back to win 4-3 in a shootout. Starting goaltender Leevi Merilainen looked shaky early on, but settled down during the second period, along with the rest of his team, as Kasper Puutio scored his second of the tournament to tie the game after Robi Jarventie had cut the lead in half at the end of the first.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
NHL
Lindy Ruff Looking Forward to Influx of Experience on Roster | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview with Amanda Stein, the Devils head coach shares his thoughts on the off-season changes to his Devils roster. There's a saying that if leadership isn't everywhere, it's really nowhere. And the Devils have certainly acquired an abundance of it over the summer. The quote was used...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Islanders, Senators, Canadiens, Blackhawks
In today’s NHL rumors, it sounds like the New York Islanders have a handful of moves done that insiders and fans are just waiting for them to announce. Are the Ottawa Senators close on a deal with the Coyotes to acquire Jakob Chychrun? Are the Montreal Canadiens receiving calls on Jake Allen and what is the latest on a potential trade of either Jonathan Toews or Patrick Kane?
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
Yardbarker
Ranking the Penguins Stanley Cup Winning Teams
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup five times in the franchise's history. With all-time greats like Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and many more filling up their winning lineups, how do they stack up against each other? Here is the definitive ranking of the five Stanley Cup winning teams.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, Kessel, Subban
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what do the Vegas Golden Knights plan to do after learning goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season due to injury? Meanwhile, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney talks about the likelihood the team enters the season without David Pastrnak signed to a long-term extension.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Rebuild Role Models: Colorado Avalanche
Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings Rebuild Role Models series where I’ve been analyzing NHL rebuilds that have either recently concluded or are still ongoing to learn any lessons available, both good and bad. The Red Wings are in the second stage of their rebuild, where teams must pull themselves out of the league’s basement and take real steps towards playing meaningful playoff games.
Comments / 0