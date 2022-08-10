Louisiana Man Arrested On 14 Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl and Cocaine to a Police Agent

Sheriff Randy Smith urges all residents to use this death and the arrests as a warning. “Fentanyl is deadly, and fake prescription drugs that are laced with fentanyl are being sold on the streets. The best way to protect yourself is to only take prescription drugs that are obtained from a licensed pharmacy.” Sheriff Smith said. “Parents please talk to your children and warn them of the dangers of experimenting with drugs. One pill can kill.”

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO