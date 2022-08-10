ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Alice in Dairyland Program Recognized

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Alice in Dairyland program was recently awarded the 2022 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes an innovative and effective agricultural marketing project from North America. Throughout the majority of 2020 and 2021, Alice’s...
Wisconsin Could See More Movement in Clean Energy

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin advocates say historic investments in clean energy passed by the U.S. Senate could be the catalyst the state needs to move more quickly on clean energy goals. According to Hope Kirwan of the Wisconsin Public Radio, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction...
Food Banks in Wisconsin Receive Donation From Alliant Energy

Food banks across Iowa and Wisconsin will be receiving nearly 50,000 meals after Alliant Energy and its customers teamed up to support local families in need. Alliant Energy pledged to donate three meals for every customer that signed up for My Account, the company’s online account management tool, between May and July 2022.
Local Farms Recognized With Century Award

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Over a hundred farm and home owners throughout Wisconsin were recognized this week for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, officials with Wisconsin State Fair held a ceremony for the recipients of the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards on Tuesday.
Good News-Bad News Scenario in Wisconsin's Farm Fields

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It's a good news-bad news scenario playing out in Wisconsin farm fields this summer. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the weather has been very cooperative for accomplishing fieldwork, but the lack of rain in certain areas of the state is causing some stress on the corn and soybeans.
Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Participating in Integrity Data Hub

Building on its multifaceted, modernized approach to detect and prevent fraud, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is now participating in the National Association of State Workforce Agencies' Integrity Data Hub, which provides states with cross-matching verification options for identifying potential unemployment insurance fraud and improper payments. Data from the...
National expert says Wisconsin DNR is making progress in deer management

A national wildlife expert who previously offered suggestions on Wisconsin’s deer management program returned to the state virtually Wednesday to speak before the Natural Resources Board. James Kroll, professor emeritus of Forest Wildlife Management at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas wore his credentials on his shirt....
Wisconsin's Average Rent for Farmland

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers who rent non-irrigated cropland in the Badger State are paying a little more out of pocket this year to farm other people's property. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service reports that the average cash rental rate for farmland is $145 per acre for 2022, up $12.00 from last year's figures. Irrigated cropland rent is averaging $13.00 more this year at $250.00 per acre. And pastureland is renting for about $1.00 less per acre statewide at $36.00.
Turnout in Wisconsin's Primary Neared 26%

(AP) Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election that featured a hotly contested Republican race for governor neared 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years. Unofficial results for Tuesday's primary show that nearly 693,000 Republicans voted in the governor's race and more than 501,000 Democrats voted in the Senate primary. Interest fell in that race won by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after his three top challengers dropped out two weeks ago.
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
Rural Schools in Wisconsin Facing Critical Teacher Shortage

(By Leah Treidler, Wisconsin Public Radio) Though the first day of school is less than a month away, Independence School District is still searching for a high school English teacher and Spanish teacher. So far, they’ve had zero applicants. According to Leah Treidler with Wisconsin Public Radio, in the...
New COVID-19 Vaccine is Available in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) There’s a new coronavirus vaccine option in Wisconsin. The Food and Drug Administration issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for its protein-based vaccine for people 18 years and older in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the vaccine is safe for adults.
