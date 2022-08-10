The Clark County Chapter of the Friends of the Black River is partnering with the Jackson County Friends of the Black River for a river clean up. The Jackson County Friends of the Black River is looking for volunteers to help with the group’s annual river cleanup. The cleanup will be held Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers are asked to meet at Al Young Park in Black River Falls at 8 a.m. to be assigned a section of the river.

