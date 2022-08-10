Read full article on original website
WSAW
Wood County ATV trail to close temporarily for timber harvest
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Parks and Forestry Department has announced a trail closure that will impact county forest users. The closure is on Hazelnut Trail, between State Highway 173 and Rangeline Lane. This closure is tentatively scheduled to occur on Aug. 23 and could last two weeks.
waupacanow.com
Utility emergency closes State 49
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
Some Wausau parking violation fines to double
Drivers in Wausau could soon pay double the current fee if they illegally park their vehicles on boulevard, parkways or sidewalks. The Finance Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal by the Wausau Police Department to change a municipal ordinance that would increase the fine for boulevard parking violations from $10 to $20.
cwbradio.com
Friends of the Black River Looking for Volunteers for River Clean Up August 27th
The Clark County Chapter of the Friends of the Black River is partnering with the Jackson County Friends of the Black River for a river clean up. The Jackson County Friends of the Black River is looking for volunteers to help with the group’s annual river cleanup. The cleanup will be held Saturday, Aug. 27. Volunteers are asked to meet at Al Young Park in Black River Falls at 8 a.m. to be assigned a section of the river.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
Wausau approves preliminary Riverlife plan, waits on plans for mall redevelopment
A proposal for a $45 million housing project along the city’s east riverfront that relies on about $6.75 million in taxpayer incentives was approved Thursday by members of the Wausau City Council. Council members also tabled discussion on a major Wausau downtown redevelopment project after Mayor Katie Rosenberg proposed...
centralwinews.com
Riverhouse has had a long history in downtown Medford
The historic Riverhouse property will soon be torn down and converted into a new space. The building has lived several lives and saw its fair share of owners and guests. The property has been a part of Medford for well over a century and will be severely missed by locals who remember the days when the building was in its prime.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
Completion of Wausau drinking water treatment facility delayed
WAUSAU – The completion of the city’s new Drinking Water Treatment Facility has been delayed about seven weeks until Oct. 4, the city announced this week. The delay was primarily caused by a defect in ductile iron piping material. The contractor is responsible for fixing the problem, according to the city.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville Donates Over 125 Pounds of Items for Clark County Food Pantry
Over the past few weeks, Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville staff and community collectively donated over 125 pounds of items for the Clark County Food Pantry. They thank everyone that contributed. A bin for donations will remain in MMC-Neillsville's main entrance area (in front of Sniteman Pharmacy.) Any donated non-perishable food or...
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield Utilities seeks permission to raise rates
MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Utilities has filed a rate increase request with the Public Service. Commission of Wisconsin. This is the first time in six years the publicly-owned utility has sought to increase electric rates. The rate case was anticipated for recovering costs of a new building project and due...
Community Corner Clubhouse to close in Wausau after county pulls 2023 funding
Marathon County will no longer fund a program that helps adults with persistent mental illness and AODA issues in a range of ways including finding jobs and obtaining affordable housing, forcing the facility’s closure before the end of the year. North Central Health Care and the North Central Community...
merrillfotonews.com
Cordovas file wrongful death death lawsuit against Lincoln County
Court documents allege son, Owen Cordova, died in a car crash last Sept. swerving to avoid head-on collision with County dump trucks. Jeremy and Carrie Cordova, of Tomahawk, parents of Owen Cordova, a 16-year-old Merrill High School Junior who died on September 30, 2021, in an automobile accident, filed a personal injury and wrongful death lawsuit against Lincoln County, the County’s insurance carrier, and two Highway Department employees on June 21, 2022.
visitmarshfield.com
Where to cool down in Marshfield this summer
Sweltering in the summer heat? Don’t worry, Marshfield’s got plenty of places where you can beat the heat, from splash pads and pools to brewpubs and ice cream shops. Here’s a look at a few you shouldn’t miss. Water, water everywhere. Kids—and kids of all ages—can...
cwbradio.com
Serve Local Group Paddles the River With Clark County Friends of the Black River
The Serve Local group was joined by new friends to paddle the Black River. They had 15 kayakers navigate from Ruby's landing down to the mouth of Wedge's Creek. A smaller adventurous group went to visit Dell's Dam. The Serve Local Group thanks the Friends of the Black River for...
WEAU-TV 13
Livestock killed in overnight barn fire near Cornell
TOWN OF CLEVELAND (Chippewa County), Wis. (WEAU) - Over two dozen livestock were killed in an overnight barn fire west of Cornell. According to Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding, the owners of the barn on 225th Avenue in the Town of Cleveland called in the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.
cwbradio.com
Local Farms Recognized With Century Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Over a hundred farm and home owners throughout Wisconsin were recognized this week for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, officials with Wisconsin State Fair held a ceremony for the recipients of the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards on Tuesday.
cwbradio.com
2022-23 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Court Crowned
The 2022-23 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Court has been crowned. Kyra Rakovec was crowned as Fairest of the Fair, Malana Gurney received 1st Attendant and Josephine Voigt received 2nd Attendant. Natalie Boon was crowned as Future Fairest of the Fair, LiliAnn Batteen received 1st Princess, and Emma Spencer received 2nd Princess.
