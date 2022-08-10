ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Sue Wiseley
2d ago

ah what's the matter? not getting enough from devoes anymore? if you want to put your kid in anything but a public school then you pay for that. that's your choice to put them there.

The Detroit Free Press

Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers

Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers.  The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year.  Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
MICHIGAN STATE
