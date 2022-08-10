Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO