Ground has been broken at Los Encino Park in south McAllen. The park is getting a makeover to make it inclusive for all children. Wheelchair ramps will be added. "It has a first inclusive we-go swing in the city of McAllen," said inclusive play specialist Marissa Pecina. "What this means is that kids with and without disabilities can swing together. There's sensory elements, cozy quiet spaces for children who may be overwhelmed with all the sights and sounds of the play space. So, it truly is a welcoming area for everyone."

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO