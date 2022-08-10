Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
spacecityweather.com
Lingering rain chances in Houston this weekend before some heat early next week
While we lacked any organized storms on Thursday, there were some neighborhoods that saw a smattering of rain. Other places saw rain or heard thunder in the middle of the night. Rain chances will stick with us through Sunday, but the focus is going to lean more to our south or along the coast.
Click2Houston.com
More heavy rain on the way
With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
KHOU
Why were Wednesday's storms in Houston so strong?
Meteorologist Kim Castro explains how storms become 'electrified.' It's the science behind storms on August 10, 2022 to help you stay Weather Smart.
Wednesday night's thunderstorms were a relief for many, but for some, they brought disaster
CYPRESS, Texas — Many people were happy to see some rain Wednesday night, but for a handful of families, the thunderstorms were devastating. Some found themselves picking up the pieces after nearly everything they owned was destroyed. John Thompson is among several Houston-area homeowners surveying the damage today. “No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecityweather.com
Houston to enter a somewhat wetter pattern over the next few days
Our summer-long battle with high pressure has mostly been futile, but over the next several days the good guys should win. We’ll see an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which should in turn drive up rain chances and bring down temperatures slightly. I don’t think we’re looking at any type of flooding conditions, but much of the region should pick up one-half to one inch of rain through Sunday, and after today high temperatures should be more reasonable, in the lower 90s for much of the area, for a little while.
Click2Houston.com
Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2
KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
Click2Houston.com
Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area
HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening. Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:. departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing) arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing) all inbound...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Full moon, meteor shower, and stormy conditions … oh my!
HOUSTON - Our August full moon peaks on Thursday around 9:35 p.m. It's known as the Sturgeon Moon and is named after America’s largest freshwater fish that, ironically, is found in the largest freshwater system in the world. Sturgeon are found in large quantities in the Great Lakes around...
Houston drought conditions busting pipes throughout the city
HOUSTON — Houston work crews are trying to keep up with the non-stop number of water leaks popping throughout the city this summer. The current drought has dried the clay soil underground, causing it to shift and break many of the city’s aging water pipes. There were 577...
fox26houston.com
Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy
KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
austincountynewsonline.com
I-10 Traffic Change Due To Construction Begins August 11, 2022
The Sealy PD is asking motorists to be aware of changes in traffic flow for I-10 due to construction beginning tomorrow. From the construction contractor:. Beginning Friday 8/12/2022, the San Bernard River Westbound Frontage Road Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. The Westbound Frontage Road from Bernardo Road to Beckendorff Road will be open to two way traffic on either side of the San Bernard River. Westbound Frontage Road traffic can enter IH-10 WBML using the new entrance ramp west of Pyka Road.
Houston firefighters battle fire on ship in Ship Channel
HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel. They say no one was hurt in the fire at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department. The ship was undergoing...
Scientists researching unique 'ghost wolves' on Galveston Island
GALVESTON, Texas — Scientists shared some of their findings from studying the unique canines found on Galveston during a town hall presentation Wednesday. They say the animals are a mixture of red wolves and coyotes and say the packs on Galveston Island may hold the key to a species’ survival.
The Royalton at River Oaks high-rise condo building evacuated amid structural concerns
You can't miss The Royalton at River Oaks when you drive along Allen Parkway, but structural issues are forcing every resident to evacuate.
7 Galveston beach house rentals to make your getaway more relaxing
We've rounded up seven great beach houses available to host you on your next visit.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED
ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Comments / 3