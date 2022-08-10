ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

More heavy rain on the way

With Wednesday nights heavy rain, our atmosphere has been worked over. It’s tough to get a quick turnaround of thunderstorms when this occurs. However, late in the day that may be enough time to get another round of heavy rain, especially from Houston to the east. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s with a 40% chance of storms.
Houston, TX
Sunset, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston to enter a somewhat wetter pattern over the next few days

Our summer-long battle with high pressure has mostly been futile, but over the next several days the good guys should win. We’ll see an influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which should in turn drive up rain chances and bring down temperatures slightly. I don’t think we’re looking at any type of flooding conditions, but much of the region should pick up one-half to one inch of rain through Sunday, and after today high temperatures should be more reasonable, in the lower 90s for much of the area, for a little while.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Watch ‘Forecasting Change’ tonight at 7 p.m. on KPRC 2

KPRC 2 presents “Forecasting Change: Hurricane & Severe Weather Update,” the station’s second hour-long weather special of the 2022 hurricane season. KPRC 2′s weather team, led by Chief Meteorologist Frank Billingsley, will update the season’s hurricane outlook, the state of drought conditions and the status of projects that could mitigate flooding and erosion. The special program will also explore the impacts of climate change around Houston with solutions from local changemakers.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston airports experiencing flight delays due to strong storms moving through area

HOUSTON – Houston airports are currently experiencing some delays due to severe weather moving through the Houston area Wednesday evening. Houston Bush Intercontinental is currently experiencing:. departure delays an average of 57 minutes (and increasing) arrival delays for airborne aircraft an average of 38 minutes (and decreasing) all inbound...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Full moon, meteor shower, and stormy conditions … oh my!

HOUSTON - Our August full moon peaks on Thursday around 9:35 p.m. It's known as the Sturgeon Moon and is named after America’s largest freshwater fish that, ironically, is found in the largest freshwater system in the world. Sturgeon are found in large quantities in the Great Lakes around...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Video: Lightning bolt causes massive house fire in Katy

KATY, Texas - Wednesday night's storms caused some serious issues for homeowners in Katy after a lightning bolt struck a home causing it to burst into flames. Video being shared in a neighborhood Facebook group shows the moments a massive lightning bolt struck a home on Murano Gardens Court near Clay road in Katy.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
austincountynewsonline.com

I-10 Traffic Change Due To Construction Begins August 11, 2022

The Sealy PD is asking motorists to be aware of changes in traffic flow for I-10 due to construction beginning tomorrow. From the construction contractor:. Beginning Friday 8/12/2022, the San Bernard River Westbound Frontage Road Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. The Westbound Frontage Road from Bernardo Road to Beckendorff Road will be open to two way traffic on either side of the San Bernard River. Westbound Frontage Road traffic can enter IH-10 WBML using the new entrance ramp west of Pyka Road.
SEALY, TX
KHOU

Houston firefighters battle fire on ship in Ship Channel

HOUSTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on board a docked ship at the Houston Ship Channel. They say no one was hurt in the fire at the Cypress Street Dock #2 in the Southwest Shipyard, according to the Houston Fire Department. The ship was undergoing...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Scientists researching unique 'ghost wolves' on Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas — Scientists shared some of their findings from studying the unique canines found on Galveston during a town hall presentation Wednesday. They say the animals are a mixture of red wolves and coyotes and say the packs on Galveston Island may hold the key to a species’ survival.
GALVESTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT JUST ISSUED

ISSUED: 5:17 PM AUG. 3, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern. Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty. Counties through 545 PM CDT…. At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Splendora, or 8 miles west of...
Mix 97.9 FM

Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City

I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

