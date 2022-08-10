Read full article on original website
Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Facebook data used to prosecute Neb. mother, daughter after alleged abortion
OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
Pansing Brooks challenges Flood to two debates
LINCOLN — The first salvo over political debates during the 2022 general election in Nebraska was fired Wednesday as State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks challenged her Republican opponent in the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, to two televised debates. Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln lawyer, said she had...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
Neb. Rep. Flood, colleagues call for oversite following National Archives raid
U.S. Congressman Mike Flood has joined several of his colleagues from the Committee on House Oversight and Reform in a letter to the Acting Archivist of the United States following a raid on former President Trump’s home. The letter seeks answers and requests a briefing from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) regarding the FBI’s raid and the ongoing investigation by NARA.
$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25
Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
Malcolm X among those advanced as candidates for Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — Civil rights leader Malcolm X survived the first cut to be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame on Friday along with educator/author Louise Pound and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/director Howard Hanson. The seven-member State Hall of Fame Committee pared the list of eight nominees to the three...
AAA: Neb. drivers admit to speeding, cell phone use in school zones
Nebraska roads are about to get more crowded - and hazardous - as thousands of students and teachers return to school. This time of year is particularly dangerous due to the combination of young inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
TikTok challenge sparks rash of car thefts, class-action lawsuit
Amidst a rapid proliferation of social-media posts offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile, two Iowans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the car makers. Ann Brady of Polk County and Leah Price of Decatur County are suing Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America...
Neb. farmers can win $5K to direct to nonprofits
Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.
Nebraska’s largest cattle feedlot gets the green light
LINCOLN — A proposal for the largest cattle feedlot in the state — a project estimated to cost $200 million — got the green light from a southwest Nebraska county on Thursday. The Dundy County Board voted 3-0 to approve plans by Blackshirt Feeders to build a...
On the quieter side: 9 state parks where you can escape the crowds
Busy state parks are busy for a reason: There’s plenty to do and lots to see. But there are plenty of quieter parks, too. They still offer amenities and attractions that make for a fun day or weekend, but typically aren’t as packed with visitors. Here are nine...
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
Legendary rapper Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, Sept. 3 concert slot in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to...
Gov. Ricketts thanks Neb. National Guard for service in Qatar
Last week, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Air National Guard (NEANG) Airmen for their service while visiting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Currently, 102 NEANG airmen are deployed to the Middle East with U.S. Central Command, with the majority stationed in Qatar. Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base are attached to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. While touring the base, Gov. Ricketts spoke with NEANG Airmen performing critical aircraft maintenance and operations work and thanked them for their sacrifices to support military missions in the Middle East.
Pepsi Live Music Series at Neb. State Fair to feature 31 acts
Music crossing genres and generations will all be part of the Pepsi Live Free Music Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Musical styles including Christian, polka, country, rock, folk, bluegrass, contemporary and more will be performed all around the grounds throughout the run of the fair. “Music lovers should be...
Boat launch improvements underway at Enders Reservoir SRA
Boating access improvements at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area in southwest Nebraska have begun and are expected to last through the fall. Public access will be affected. Phase 1 of the project will restore boating access to Area A by extending the boat ramp. Other planned amenities here include Americans...
