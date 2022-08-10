ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Texas man sentenced for distributing fentanyl in Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Ezekiel Fernandez, II, 32, of Highlands, Texas, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Fernandez to 57 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. After serving his sentence, Fernandez will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Facebook data used to prosecute Neb. mother, daughter after alleged abortion

OMAHA — Evidence against a Norfolk, Nebraska, mother and her teen in a case alleging an illegal abortion is opening a new digital front in the national battle over abortion. Police allege in court documents that Celeste Burgess, then 17 years old, told police in April that she had suffered a miscarriage in a bathtub at her home. She said she and her mom buried the stillborn, the documents show.
NORFOLK, NE
North Platte Post

Pansing Brooks challenges Flood to two debates

LINCOLN — The first salvo over political debates during the 2022 general election in Nebraska was fired Wednesday as State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks challenged her Republican opponent in the 1st Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mike Flood, to two televised debates. Pansing Brooks, a Lincoln lawyer, said she had...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Neb. Rep. Flood, colleagues call for oversite following National Archives raid

U.S. Congressman Mike Flood has joined several of his colleagues from the Committee on House Oversight and Reform in a letter to the Acting Archivist of the United States following a raid on former President Trump’s home. The letter seeks answers and requests a briefing from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) regarding the FBI’s raid and the ongoing investigation by NARA.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25

Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court
North Platte Post

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft also said a proposal to allow ranked-choice voting failed to collect the roughly 170,000 voter...
MISSOURI STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts: Coming together to grow Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska is experiencing terrific growth. We’ve seen big success creating jobs, cutting taxes, and attracting investment to our state. This week, I’m hosting Nebraska’s Ag and Economic Development Summit in Kearney. The Summit convenes key leaders from across the state to discuss how to build on our strong momentum. Over the course of the Summit, we’ll dive into the challenges and opportunities we face as a state. Some topics are familiar: developing our workforce, opening new markets for Nebraska’s exports, and growing value-added agriculture. Others are newer, such as dealing with the supply chain issues that have disrupted the flow of commerce over the past year. I look forward to gathering together to look at where we’ve been, what we’ve weathered, and how much Nebraska has grown.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Women's Health
North Platte Post

Neb. farmers can win $5K to direct to nonprofits

Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program is once again teaming up with Nebraska farmers across the country to find and fund the organizations and institutions that keep their communities thriving. From August 1 to November 1, eligible farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization, school or youth agriculture program.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

Legendary rapper Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, Sept. 3 concert slot in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field. “We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Gov. Ricketts thanks Neb. National Guard for service in Qatar

Last week, Governor Pete Ricketts thanked Nebraska Air National Guard (NEANG) Airmen for their service while visiting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Currently, 102 NEANG airmen are deployed to the Middle East with U.S. Central Command, with the majority stationed in Qatar. Airmen at Al Udeid Air Base are attached to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron and the 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. While touring the base, Gov. Ricketts spoke with NEANG Airmen performing critical aircraft maintenance and operations work and thanked them for their sacrifices to support military missions in the Middle East.
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy