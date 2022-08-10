Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
WLOS.com
All lanes of I-26E reopen after tractor-trailer crash caused fuel leak
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — All lanes of Interstate 26 near Hendersonville reopened Thursday night after an early-morning wreck caused a fuel leak and snarled traffic in the area much of the day. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers were dispatched at around 6:07 a.m. in reference...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $7,000.00 in cash, for Lot 45, Bear Pen (PIN#7545-59-8661), containing 0.88 acres located in Mountain Township, recorded in Deed Book 2193, Page 867 office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
my40.tv
New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
my40.tv
Madison County will join lawsuit against HCA Healthcare, attorney confirms
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another western North Carolina county is joining the fight against HCA Healthcare and Mission. The attorney for Madison County confirmed with News 13 Wednesday, Aug. 10 that the county will be joining in on the class action antitrust lawsuit by Buncombe County and the city of Asheville against HCA.
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
These 3 rural NC areas to receive $1.8 million in federal grants for better health care
Three health care organizations in rural North Carolina towns, including one in Vance County, are receiving a total of $1.8 million in federal grants to improve their facilities.
Smoky Mountain News
BearWaters to host community event on anniversary of catastrophic flood
Exactly one year after a flash flood killed six people and wreaked havoc in Haywood County, BearWaters Brewing Company is hosting an event to honor the lives lost while also celebrating the strength the community showed amid the disaster. As the rivers and streams rose on Aug. 17, 2021, folks...
Smoky Mountain News
No applications for Jackson Tourism Capital Project Fund
The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority created its own Tourism Capital Project Fund this year. However, when the deadline came around for the first cycle of funding on Aug. 1, no applications had been submitted. The Tourism Capital Project Fund’s purpose is to “provide leveraged investment in tourism projects that...
Smoky Mountain News
Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training
Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
biltmorebeacon.com
Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift
Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
WDEF
Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC
MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
gilaherald.com
Editorial: ‘Oh, those are our new semi-automatic fire extinguishers’
Photo courtesy Madison County Schools: Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and Lt. Coy Phillips meet with school system administration on July 13, to brief them on enhanced security procedures being implemented in the 2022-23 school year. Column By Mike Bibb. In sort of reverse thinking, some North Carolina schools are...
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: When the west was wild and the land was free, how a western word would travel for a country mile
Once the paved road turned to dirt, I noticed a small pull-off to the right. Putting the ole Tacoma in park, I emerged from the vehicle and could hear the sounds of passing cars on the Blue Ridge Parkway just above me and through the nearby tree line on this lazy Monday afternoon.
theonefeather.com
Speakers Council hears important issues: sovereignty, Kuwohi, and horticulture
The Cherokee Speakers Council met on Thursday, July 28 to address several issues on the Qualla Boundary and the Cherokee language. A major part of the meeting was a report offered by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. He began by telling the Council that the new date for the groundbreaking of the speakers building was set for Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
AR-15s are being put in every school in North Carolina county in case of school shooting
A North Carolina sheriff says he’s having AR-15 semi-automatic rifles stored in every public school in his county to be prepared in case of a school shooting. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said he wants his deputies to be able to react quickly, saying, “I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that’s time lost.”
Smoky Mountain News
DOJ awards $1-million-dollar grant to support Haywood students
A recent federal grant award for the Preventing School Violence initiative was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice to the Thirtieth Judicial District Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Alliance in partnership with Haywood County Schools and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The grant award, in the amount of $1...
FOX Carolina
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
