ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE PUBLIC PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $7,000.00 in cash, for Lot 45, Bear Pen (PIN#7545-59-8661), containing 0.88 acres located in Mountain Township, recorded in Deed Book 2193, Page 867 office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 23e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

New GOP candidate enters Buncombe County sheriff's race

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There is a new candidate in the race for Buncombe County sheriff. Republican Jeff Worley announced Aug. 1 that he was dropping out of the race for undisclosed health reasons. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the Buncombe County Republican Party nominated Trey McDonald to take his...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, NC
Franklin, NC
Government
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee museum granted land use permit for future collections facility

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) has issued a land use permit allowing the Museum of the Cherokee Indian to operate an offsite facility housing Museum collections, archives, and Tribal artifacts. The permit follows a February resolution that designated a piece of land in Swain County, near Bryson City, for the future building.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

BearWaters to host community event on anniversary of catastrophic flood

Exactly one year after a flash flood killed six people and wreaked havoc in Haywood County, BearWaters Brewing Company is hosting an event to honor the lives lost while also celebrating the strength the community showed amid the disaster. As the rivers and streams rose on Aug. 17, 2021, folks...
CANTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charging Station#Duke Energy#Shell Recharge#The Green Lot App#Ev
Smoky Mountain News

No applications for Jackson Tourism Capital Project Fund

The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority created its own Tourism Capital Project Fund this year. However, when the deadline came around for the first cycle of funding on Aug. 1, no applications had been submitted. The Tourism Capital Project Fund’s purpose is to “provide leveraged investment in tourism projects that...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Sylva man graduates wildlife law enforcement training

Sylva resident Cole Burch is among the 15 new wildlife law enforcement officers sworn in during the 58th Basic School graduation ceremony July 20. The seven-month training included a variety of conservation-specific instruction as well as basic law enforcement skills. Graduates will now begin six months of on-the-job training under the supervision of a veteran wildlife officer. After completing field training, they will be assigned a permanent duty station in North Carolina.
SYLVA, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Mountain retreat Cataloochee Ranch getting a face lift

Cataloochee Ranch, a beloved gem in Maggie Valley, is undergoing major renovations. The Ranch, known for its rustic style, mountain vistas, hiking, horseback riding, cookouts and music events, has a long history, steeped in mountain tradition. The upper hayloft of the horse barn has been converted into an event space,...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WDEF

Sheriff reports major fentanyl bust in Murphy, NC

MURPHY, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Sheriff in Cherokee, North Carolina reports the arrest of a suspect they identified in their on-going investigation into the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Bruce Olive of Clay County. Their K-9 Ragnar alerted on the vehicle for narcotics.
MURPHY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
theonefeather.com

Speakers Council hears important issues: sovereignty, Kuwohi, and horticulture

The Cherokee Speakers Council met on Thursday, July 28 to address several issues on the Qualla Boundary and the Cherokee language. A major part of the meeting was a report offered by Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed. He began by telling the Council that the new date for the groundbreaking of the speakers building was set for Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m.
CHEROKEE, NC
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

DOJ awards $1-million-dollar grant to support Haywood students

A recent federal grant award for the Preventing School Violence initiative was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice to the Thirtieth Judicial District Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Alliance in partnership with Haywood County Schools and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office. The grant award, in the amount of $1...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
CHEROKEE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy