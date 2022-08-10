Read full article on original website
New teacher orientation held
On Thursday, Aug. 4, new staff of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School had the opportunity to tour Hollister, the community served by the school. Staff toured major landmarks of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and discussed the rich history of the community and the importance of equity in education. Pictured from the left are Evonne Harrison, instructional coach, Jamiya Tuten, Shoney Rudd, Melody Lynch, instructional coach, Taleena Sines, Deanna Battle, Latoya Boone, D’Zaria Addison and Sharon Berrun.
For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Aug. 1 regular meeting, voted unanimously to adopt an updated Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan. The newly-adopted plan updates the previous 2002 plan, which was intended to be effective through the current year. Need for an updated plan. Information included in the...
The Ladies Day Out Ministry is planning a One Day Getaway October Outing to Barn Dinner Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 22. A bus will leave the Roses parking lot in Henderson at 3 p.m. The trip is open to the public — men, women and all age groups.
Barbara Folk Callahan of Arcola, 100, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Billy Callahan conducted graveside funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs Callahan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jackson Folk...
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center will offer private pesticide applicator trainings later this month. The following recertifications will be offered at the Warren County Extension Office:. • Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., Category V. • Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Multi-category, including X. To register for these...
